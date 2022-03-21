Customers complain that iPad Air 5 rear casing feels thin and makes creaking noises

An issue has been noticed by customers of Apple’s new iPad Air 5 with multiple users of the new device saying the rear casing of the device feels thin and makes creaking noises.

Stephen Warwick for iMore:

The post that kickstarted the thread on Reddit states:

I ordered and received two blue iPad Air 2022 today and I’m a bit shocked. The aluminium backplate is a lot thinner than on the iPad 4 which I also have. You can almost feel the battery through the plate when you hold the device. Both iPads have the same feeling and are making creaking noises when you hold them. This did not happen on the iPad Air 4. Both are going back but is it just me? I also asked a second person and she felt it too.

Other new customers of the device immediately jumped in to say they had experienced similar issues, the first reply noted:

Confirm the same here on my blue Air 5. Feels like I can feel the inside from the back. More than OK once I put it in my folio case, but feels weird when naked.

Interestingly, the issue was not picked up on by any reviews that we could fin[d], with many actually praising the build quality of the device.