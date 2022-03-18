Porsche CEO: We’ve discussed potential joint projects with Apple

Porsche’s CEO said on Friday that managers at premium vehicle-maker Porsche traveled to the United States in late 2021 to discuss possible joint projects with Apple.

“We already have Apple CarPlay, we will expand on that,” Chief Executive Oliver Blume said during a video conference on the carmaker’s annual results on Friday.

He said the Porsche and Apple traditionally cooperate closely and that they were “on the same wavelength” but added that it was too soon to make any decisions on future projects.

