Porsche CEO: We’ve discussed potential joint projects with Apple

Porsche’s CEO said on Friday that managers at premium vehicle-maker Porsche traveled to the United States in late 2021 to discuss possible joint projects with Apple.
“We already have Apple CarPlay, we will expand on that,” Chief Executive Oliver Blume said during a video conference on the carmaker’s annual results on Friday.
He said the Porsche and Apple traditionally cooperate closely and that they were “on the same wavelength” but added that it was too soon to make any decisions on future projects.
MacDailyNews Take: There is no substitute.
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]
5 Comments
If there is no substitute, then Apple should pack her bags and hit the road.
How many MDN viewers have a PORSCHE of any kind, model, year or price range? I hate to say, but about as many who will have an Apple car.
I drive a Macan S. Before that had a Cayman S.
The pairing sounds exciting to a degree, but it deals with two brands that need/want not any diffusion of their own brand.
I have a 2014 Porsche 911. Best car I’ve ever owned. Apple and Porsche share some DNA.
I have a feeling Porsche has never considered off-shoring production to China.