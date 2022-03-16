Mac user gets his new Mac Studio days early

Apple’s new Mac Studio isn’t set to officially launch until March 18th, but a Mac user in France was able to get his (M1 Max model) days early, thanks to a reseller’s error. An unnamed store gave the customer the ‌Mac Studio‌ early and he has shared an initial photo of the new device, as reported by Mac4Ever.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

According to Mac4Ever, the customer, Simon, will be providing additional photos of the ‌Mac Studio‌ later today, but as of right now, there’s not a whole lot to see. Apple tries to keep products from going out to customers early, but every so often a retail partner makes a mistake. Back in May, a customer got an M1 iPad Pro several days before launch, and multiple people were able to secure AirTags before their debut date. The ‌Mac Studio‌ will officially launch on Friday, March 18, and customers in Australia and New Zealand will be the first to receive the devices, aside from any machines that end up going out early.

MacDailyNews Take: For Jobs’ sake, Simon, screw the photos and benchmark it!!!

Here’s hoping some reseller lets slip an early M1 Ultra-powered Mac Studio soon!

