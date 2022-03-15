Apple TV+ announces Spanish-language drama ‘Midnight Family’

Apple TV+ today announced “Midnight Family,” a 10-episode medical drama created for television by Ariel Award winner Gibrán Portela (“Güeros,” “The Untamed”) and Julio Rojas (“La Jauría”), and executive produced by Pablo Larraín and Juan de Dios Larraín (“Spencer,” “A Fantastic Woman”), that marks its first all-Spanish-language Apple Original series.

Currently in production in Mexico City, the new series will feature an entirely Hispanic cast and crew, led by Ariel Award winner Joaquín Cosío (“Narcos: Mexico,” “Suicide Squad 2”), Renata Vaca (“Dale Gas”), Diego Calva (“Babylon,” “Narcos: Mexico”), Academy Award nominee Yalitza Aparicio (“Roma”), Itzan Escamilla (“Élite”), José María de Tavira (“The Candidate”), Goya Award winner Óscar Jaenada (“Hernán”, “Luis Miguel: The Series”), Dolores Heredia (“Capadocia”, “El Chapo”), Mariana Gómez (“The Queen of Flow”), and introducing Sergio Bautista.

“Midnight Family” follows Marigaby Tamayo (played by Vaca), an ambitious and gifted medical student by day, who spends her nights saving lives throughout a sprawling, contrasted and fascinating Mexico City aboard her family’s privately owned ambulance. Along with her father Ramón (played by Cosío) and her siblings Marcus (played by Calva) and Julito (played by Bautista), Marigaby serves a population of millions by tackling extreme medical emergencies to make a living.

Inspired by the award-winning documentary of the same name, “Midnight Family” will be produced for Apple TV+ by Fremantle and Fabula. The series is created for television by Gibrán Portela and Julio Rojas, and written by Portela. Natalia Beristáin (“The Mosquito Coast,” “Luis Miguel: The Series”) serves as showrunner and director. The project marks the second collaboration for Apple TV+, Fremantle and Beristáin, who previously directed two episodes of Apple Original “The Mosquito Coast.” The hit series is currently in production on its second season in Mexico.

“Midnight Family” is executive produced by Pablo Larraín and Juan de Dios Larraín through Fabula, the production company behind Oscar-winning film “A Fantastic Woman.” Angela Poblete and Mariane Hartard as executive producers, and Peter Blake (“The Good Doctor,” “House”) serves as consulting producer.

The new series also joins a growing number of Apple Originals from award-winning global storytellers, including the upcoming English and Spanish-language thriller “Now and Then,” which will make its global debut on Apple TV+ on May 20; “Echo 3,” a new action-thriller set between South America and the US, and written by Academy Award-winning producer and writer Mark Boal; new stories from the multi-Academy Award and BAFTA Award-winning director, writer, producer, cinematographer and editor Alfonso Cuarón, who currently has an overall deal to develop television projects exclusively for Apple TV+ through his production company Esperanto Filmoj; and “Acapulco,” the Critics Choice Award-nominated Spanish and English-language comedy series starring Eugenio Derbez, now streaming on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ is home to award-winning Apple Originals from today’s most imaginative storytellers. Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service. Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 224 awards and 950 awards nominations to date.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

