Apple supplier Foxconn halts production in Shenzhen amid China’s COVID spike

F￼oxconn, a supplier to Apple, has halted production at its locations in Shenzhen, China, after government officials put the city under lockdown over a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The logo of electronics contract manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, is displayed at its headquarters in Taipei. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Joe Woelfel for Barron’s:

Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, will be suspending production at two factories in the city and reallocating production to other sites.

“Due to our diversified production sites in China, we have adjusted the production line to minimize the potential impact,” Foxconn said in a statement.

Foxconn didn’t specify for how long production at its factories would be suspended. Shenzhen has indicated the lockdown will last until March 20. Shenzhen, which borders Hong Kong, is a Chinese technology hub of 17.5 million residents.

MacDailyNews Note: Currently in pre-market trading, Apple shares are down $2.52 (-1.63%) to $152.21.

Come on, sub-$150!

