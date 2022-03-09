iPhone SE 3 to account for 25% of iPhone shipments in India in 2022 – analyst

Apple’s brand new iPhone SE 3 will potentially account for one in every four iPhones shipped in India, according to an analyst at industry intelligence firm CyberMedia Research (CMR).

The 4.7-inch iPhone SE 3, priced at Rs 43,900, will help Apple post another record year for iPhone sales in India.

Nidhi Singal for Business Today:

Apple shipped 5.4 million iPhones in India in calendar year 2021 and is expected to cross around 7.5 million-mark in CY2022. Apple closed CY 2021 with a 4.4 per cent market share of the Indian smartphone market, a significant jump of 2.4 per cent share in CY 2020, and is anticipated to capture a 5.5 per cent market share in CY 2022, as per data from CMR. “With the new iPhone SE 2022, Apple will seek to further build on its recent growth momentum in India. We anticipate the new iPhone SE 2022 shipments to post strong growth in the first quarter of launch, recording a 224 per cent YoY growth, when compared to the earlier generation iPhone SE 2020,” Prabhu Ram, Head – Industry Intelligence Group at CMR told Business Today. “The addition of 5G capability in the new iPhone SE 2022 will entice older generation iPhone users to upgrade with the intent of future-proofing themselves. In CY2022, the new iPhone SE 2022 will potentially account for one in every four iPhones shipped in India,” said CMR’s Ram.

MacDailyNews Take: As long as they can make enough, iPhone SE 3 will be a huge success for Apple in India and elsewhere around the world.

