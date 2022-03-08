MacDailyNews presents live coverage of Apple’s ‘Peek Performance’ special event

Apple CEO Tim Cook and a team of Apple executives will host the company’s Apple’s “Peek Performance” special event today, Tuesday, March 8th, at 10am PT / 1pm ET.

Apple’s event will be webcast from the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.

Apple's event will be webcast from the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.

You can watch the event live right here:

Live notes from Apple’s “Peek Performance” special event in reverse chronological order:

• End of event

• Cook recaps today’s announcements

• One more Mac to go in Apple Silicon transition, but the Mac Pro “is for another day.”

• Order today, available March 18th

• Studio Display starts at $1599

• Mac Studio M1 Ultra starts at $3999

• Mac Studio M1 Max starts at $1999

• Apple Studio and Studio Display promotional video being played

• Works with any modern Mac

• Environmentally friendly

• Silver and Black Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad

• Connect up to three studio displays to your MacBook Pro

• 1 Thunderbolt

• 3 USB-C ports

• Spatial Audio supported

• 4 woofers and two high performance tweeters

• Crystal clear mic system

• 12 MP Ultra Wide Camera (supports Center Stage, comes to the mac for the first time)

• A13 Bionic inside

• Nanotexture glass option

• Anti-reflective coating

• True Tone

• 27-inch 5X Retina Display

• VESA adapter available

• Tilt and height adjustable stand also available

• All-aluminum enclosure

• Studio Display

• Up to 8TB SSD

• Environmentally friendly

• Uses far less energy than competitors

• Up to 80% faster than fastest Mac Pro

• 3.4X faster than fastest iMac

• Mac Studio M1 Ultra offers up to 128GB memory

• Mac Studio with M1 Max offers up to 64GB unified memory

• Mac Studio is 60% faster than Mac Pro 28-core Xeon

• Mac Studio with M1 Ultra ins up to 90% faster than Mac Pro with 16-cores

• Over 3X faster than Mac Pro with most popular graphics card

• 3.4X faster GPU

• Mac Studio with M1 Max 2.5X faster than faster 27-inc iMac, up to 50% faster than Mac Pro with 16-core Xeon

• SDXC Slot on front with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports

• 4 Thunderbolt 4, 10GP Ethernet, 2 USB_A, HDMI, Pro Audio jack

• Minimal fan sound – very quiet

• Innovative cooling system

• Mac Studio: 7.7″ x 7.7″ x 3.7″

• Apple unveils Mac Studio and Studio Display

• M1 Ultra promotional video being shown

• M1 Ulta looks like a single piece of silicon to macOS

• M1 Ultra is a game-changer for pro users

• Industry-leading desktop class power and efficiency

• M1 Ultra is nearly 8X faster than M1

• 64-core GPU

• 20-core CPU

• Up to 128GB of unified memory

• 114 billion transistors

• Apple Ultra Fusion connects processor dies

• Jonny Srouji talks M1 Ultra

• Apple unveils the M1 Ultra

• John Ternus talks Apple Silicon

• Cook talks about the Mac’s transition to Apple Silicon

• Order Friday, available March 18th

• Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + Cellular

• 64GB and 256GB

• iPad Air (2022) starts at $599

• Space Grey, Starlight, Pink, Purple, Blue

• iPad Air promotional video being shown

• Environmentally friendly

• New iMovie version – available next month

• Supports Apple Pencil 2

• 5G

• 12 MP ultra-wide front camera supports Center Stage

• 2X faster than best-selling Windows laptop

• Faster than the fastest competitive tablet

• 8-core GPU

• 8-core CPU

• Powered by M1

• Apple introduces the new iPad Air (2022)

• Cook talks iPad

• iPhone SE (2022) starts at $429

• Environmentally friendly

• 12MP Camera with computational photography, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles

• 5G

• Home button with Touch ID

• Midnight, Starlight, and Product RED

• CPU is faster than all competition

• iPhone SE – powered by A15 Bionic

• Apple unveils new iPhone SE (2022)

• Cook reviews Apple Silicon to date

• Apple debuts new Green iPhone 13 and Alpine Green iPhone 13 Pro – preorder on Friday, available March 18th

• Apple TV+ announces MLB deal: Friday Night Baseball – 2 MLB games per week exclusively for Apple TV+

• Apple Original Films teaser reel being shown

• Apple TV+ movies and series have won many awards

• Apple CEO Tim Cook covers Apple TV+

• Event starts

• Awaiting start of event

