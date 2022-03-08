Apple introduces new Green iPhone 13 and Alpine Green iPhone 13 Pro

Apple today announced two all-new beautiful colors for iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13, Alpine Green and Green, respectively.

The iPhone 13 lineup features sleek designs made even more durable with the Ceramic Shield front cover, and includes the breakthrough A15 Bionic chip, an advanced 5G experience, cutting-edge camera systems for stunning photos and videos, and a huge leap in battery life. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini also offer a bright Super Retina XDR display, while iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max include a vibrant Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion featuring an adaptive refresh rate from 10Hz up to 120Hz. The new alpine green iPhone 13 Pro and green iPhone 13 will be available for pre-order this Friday, March 11, with availability starting Friday, March 18.

“People love the design of iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13, and we’re excited to unveil the stunning new alpine green and green finishes, which join the wide range of beautiful colors on the iPhone 13 lineup,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, in a statement. “These new colors give customers even more options when choosing their iPhone, and we can’t wait for them to take advantage of all the iPhone 13 lineup offers, including unmatched performance with A15 Bionic, our best camera systems, massive improvements to battery life for everyday needs, fast 5G, incredible durability, and so much more.”

Sophisticated and Durable Design

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 feature a sleek and durable design. The new alpine green iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, created using multiple layers of nanometer-scale metallic ceramics applied across the surface, is perfectly complemented by the surgical-grade stainless steel band and textured matte back glass. Both models feature the most advanced display ever on iPhone — Super Retina XDR with ProMotion — and are available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes. The green iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature an elegant color-matched aluminum frame and precision-milled back glass, vibrant Super Retina XDR display, and are available in 6.1-inch and 5.4-inch sizes. The entire lineup is also protected by the Ceramic Shield front cover — exclusive to iPhone and tougher than any smartphone glass — and maintains an industry-leading IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

A15 Bionic: The Ultimate Smartphone Chip

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 are powered by the A15 Bionic chip, which enables incredible experiences like Cinematic mode, offers fantastic graphics, and is tightly integrated with iOS 15. A15 Bionic efficiently handles the most demanding tasks, is capable of even faster machine learning computations, and with a custom-built image signal processor (ISP) coupled with powerful camera hardware, enables camera features like Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, and more. With A15 Bionic, more power-efficient components, and power optimizations made possible by the tight integration of hardware and software, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 offer even better battery life, including the best battery life ever on iPhone with iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The Most Advanced Camera Systems on iPhone

With top-of-the-line camera hardware optimized to work seamlessly with iOS 15, and powered by the new ISP in A15 Bionic, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 offer the most advanced pro and dual-camera systems ever on iPhone. iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max introduced new Wide, Ultra Wide, and Telephoto cameras that capture stunning photos and video, and enable impressive new pro camera capabilities like macro photography and video. The dual-camera system on iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini represents a massive leap in camera design, with a Wide camera featuring the biggest sensor ever in an iPhone dual-camera system, a custom-designed Ultra Wide camera, and sensor-shift optical image stabilization. Powered by the faster Neural Engine in A15 Bionic, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 offer powerful computational photography features, including Smart HDR 4, Deep Fusion, Night mode on all cameras across the lineup, Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting, and Photographic Styles. iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max also feature Apple ProRAW.

Offering the highest quality video in a smartphone, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 introduced Cinematic mode, rendering a beautiful bokeh effect in video, with the ability for users to adjust the focus during and after capture.4 iPhone is also the first smartphone in the world to offer a full Dolby Vision HDR workflow — capture, edit, and share — and with iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, users can also take advantage of ProRes.

Featuring iOS 15

iPhone 13 Pro in alpine green and iPhone 13 in green ship with iOS 15.4, which offers the ability to use Face ID while wearing a mask, a new Siri voice option, expanded language support for Visual Lookup, new emoji, and much more.

These latest software features build on the release of iOS 15, which enhanced the iPhone experience with more ways to stay connected, powerful updates that help users focus and explore, and intelligent features to get more done with iPhone. Now FaceTime calls feel more natural with spatial audio and Portrait mode, SharePlay delivers a way for users to share experiences with friends and family while on a FaceTime call, Focus helps users reduce distraction, notifications have been redesigned, and Live Text uses on-device intelligence to recognize text in a photo and allows users to take action. Apple Maps brings beautiful ways to navigate and explore the world with a three-dimensional city-driving experience and walking directions in augmented reality. Weather is redesigned with full-screen maps and more graphical displays of data; Wallet adds support for home keys, driver’s licenses, and state IDs; and privacy controls in Siri, Mail, and more places across the system further protect user information.

Pricing and Availability

• iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are currently available in sierra blue, graphite, gold, and silver, and will be available in the new alpine green in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options, starting at $999 (US) and $1,099 (US) respectively. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are currently available in (PRODUCT)RED,6 starlight, midnight, blue, and pink, and will be available in the new green in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options, starting at $799 (US) and $699 (US) respectively.

• Customers in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, the UK, the US, and more than 30 other countries and regions will be able to pre-order iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max in alpine green, and iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini in green beginning at 5 a.m. PST on Friday, March 11, with availability beginning Friday, March 18.

• Customers can get iPhone 13 Pro for $41.62 (US) a month for 24 months before trade-in, iPhone 13 Pro Max for $45.79 (US) a month for 24 months before trade-in, iPhone 13 for $33.29 (US) a month for 24 months before trade-in, and iPhone 13 mini for $29.12 (US) a month for 24 months before trade-in from apple.com/store, in the Apple Store app, and at Apple Store locations.

• iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 mini are also available through Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers.

• iOS 15.4 will be available as a free software update starting next week.

• Customers can save up to $1,000 (US) with trade-in directly from apple.com/store or at an Apple Store location when they activate it with select US carriers. Terms apply. For eligibility requirements and more details see apple.com/shop/buy-iphone/carrier-offers.

• Apple provides customers with a number of services in store and online. From personalized support and advice from Apple Specialists to convenient delivery and pickup options, Apple ensures the best way to buy Apple products is from Apple Store locations and apple.com/store.

