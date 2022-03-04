Apple TV+ renews hit bilingual comedy ‘Acapulco’ for second season

Apple TV+ is extending their stay at the Las Colinas resort with today’s news of a season two renewal of the global hit comedy series “Acapulco.”

The Spanish and English-language series, which currently sits at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes from its season one run, stars executive producer Eugenio Derbez, who recently took home a SAG Award as part of the celebrated ensemble of Apple Original Film, “CODA.” “Acapulco” will begin production on season two this spring, once again filming on location in Mexico.

“Acapulco” tells the story of twenty-something Máximo Gallardo (Enrique Arrizon), whose dream comes true when he gets the job of a lifetime as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco. Season two picks up right on the heels of season one. In 1985, Máximo must contend with upheaval at the resort, unexpected problems at home, and a new love interest who just might rival the girl of his dreams. In the present day, Older Máximo (Eugenio Derbez, who also narrates the series) arrives in Acapulco, where he encounters various people from his past — for better and worse.

The ensemble cast starring alongside Derbez includes Enrique Arrizon, Fernando Carsa, Damián Alcázar, Camila Perez, Chord Overstreet, Vanessa Bauche, Regina Reynoso, Raphael Alejandro, Jessica Collins, Rafael Cebrián, Regina Orozco and Carlos Corona.

Hailing from Lionsgate Television, “Acapulco” is inspired by 3Pas Studios and Pantelion Films’ box office hit “How to Be A Latin Lover,” and is produced for Apple by Lionsgate Television, 3Pas Studios and The Tannenbaum Company. The series is created by Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman. Chris Harris serves as showrunner. Winsberg, Cisneros, Shuman and Harris also serve as executive producers on the project. Jay Karas serves as an executive producer and director. In addition to starring, Derbez serves as executive producer alongside Ben Odell and co-producer Sonia Gambaro on behalf of 3Pas Studios. Eric and Kim Tannenbaum executive produce along with Jason Wang on behalf of The Tannenbaum Company.

“Acapulco” was the first series of an expanding lineup of Apple Originals from the world’s greatest storytellers, including upcoming series “Echo 3,” a new action-thriller set entirely in South America and written by Academy Award-winning producer and writer Mark Boal; “Dr. Brain,” a Korean language original series from visionary filmmaker Kim Jee-Woon; “Pachinko,” which will be told in Korean, Japanese and English, and is a drama based on the acclaimed novel; “Masters of the Air,” a new limited drama series from Apple Studios and executive produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television, and Tom Hanks’ and Gary Goetzman’s Playtone; “Slow Horses,” an international espionage thriller starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman; as well as new stories from the multi-Academy Award, Golden Globe and BAFTA Award-winning director, writer, producer, cinematographer and editor Alfonso Cuarón, who currently has an overall deal with Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with 212 wins and 950 award nominations and counting.

