‘Severance’ looks like a hit for Apple TV+ as series debuts in streaming’s top 10 list

The Apple TV+ thriller “Severance” has debuted on Reelgood’s list of top ten streaming titles for the week, coming in at No.10 following its debut on Friday, February 18th.

Stephen Warwick for iMore:

This latest Apple TV+ show comes from Ben Stiller and stars Adam Scott (Mark Scout), the leader of a team at Lumon Industries. Lumon’s employees volunteer to undergo a brain procedure called ‘severance’ that separates their work and personal lives. “Severance” is one of a number of well-received Apple TV+ shows that are being enjoyed by subscribers, as Apple continues to invest in its slate of original content for the platform.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

MacDailyNews Take: After two episodes, we can attest that it’s compelling, thought-provoking, and rather beautifully shot with many gorgeous visuals. Kudos to Stiller and the entire cast and crew!

