Suspect in custody as hostage situation in Apple’s Amsterdam store ends

According to a statement from the city’s police department, a hostage situation at Apple’s flagship retail store in Amsterdam ended with a suspect in custody.
“We can confirm that the hostage-taker is out of the Apple Store,” police said in a statement on Twitter. “The hostage is safe.”
Earlier Tuesday, several Twitter accounts showed footage of police amassed outside the Apple store at the bustling Leidseplein square, in addition to a man holding another man at gunpoint inside the store. The police had said during the incident that officers had been dispatched due to “someone with a firearm” at the Apple store. The department also said earlier it was reluctant to provide further information that might disrupt the police action and investigation…
A number of Apple retail stores around the world have faced smash-and-grab robberies in the past, targeted at pricey iPhones, iPads and Mac computers.
MacDailyNews Take: Good to see that nobody got seriously hurt or killed.
