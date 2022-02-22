Suspect in custody as hostage situation in Apple’s Amsterdam store ends

According to a statement from the city’s police department, a hostage situation at Apple’s flagship retail store in Amsterdam ended with a suspect in custody.

“We can confirm that the hostage-taker is out of the Apple Store,” police said in a statement on Twitter. “The hostage is safe.”

Earlier Tuesday, several Twitter accounts showed footage of police amassed outside the Apple store at the bustling Leidseplein square, in addition to a man holding another man at gunpoint inside the store. The police had said during the incident that officers had been dispatched due to “someone with a firearm” at the Apple store. The department also said earlier it was reluctant to provide further information that might disrupt the police action and investigation…

A number of Apple retail stores around the world have faced smash-and-grab robberies in the past, targeted at pricey iPhones, iPads and Mac computers.