What to expect from Apple’s 2022 iPad Pro

Apple is prepping the next-generation version of the iPad Pro for release this year. In 2022, both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions of the ‌iPad Pro‌ will feature a mini-LED Liquid Retina XDR.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Apple calls the mini-LED display of the ‌iPad Pro‌ a “Liquid Retina XDR display” that offers improved dynamic range with true-to-life details, vivid colors, and HDR. The current display in the 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ uses over 10,000 LEDs across the back of the display, allowing for up to 1,000 nits of full-screen brightness, 1,600 nits of peak brightness, and a 1 million-to-1 contrast ratio.

With the update, the higher-quality mini-LED display will no longer be limited to Apple’s largest and most expensive tablet.

The ‌M2‌ chip will be used in 2022 versions of the ‌MacBook Air‌, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and of course, the iPad Pros. It will have the same 7 to 8-core CPU [as the current M1], but it is expected to have updated 9 to 10-core GPU options…

Along with ‌MagSafe‌ wireless charging, the next-generation ‌iPad Pro‌ could support reverse wireless charging capabilities, which would let the ‌iPad‌ be used to charge iPhones, AirPods, and other accessories by laying them on the back of the ‌iPad‌.