President Trump’s ‘Truth Social’ app opens to beta testers ahead of expected launch

Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s new social media app, “Truth Social,” has begun a beta rollout to about 500 beta testers who are now using an early version of the app.
Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) has pledged to deliver an “engaging and censorship-free experience” on the app, which Chief Executive Devin Nunes has said will launch by the end of March.
Liz Willis, a correspondent and vice president of operations at Right Side Broadcasting Network, told Reuters she received an email Tuesday stating that “T Media Tech LLC has invited you to test Truth Social.”
Willis was able to download the app on her iPhone through the beta testing site TestFlight, the Apple-owned product that developers use prior to launching their apps in the App Store. Users have been posting on this version of Truth Social for the past 24 hours, Willis said Wednesday morning.
Truth Social allows users to post and share a “truth” the same way they would do so with a tweet. There are no ads, according to Willis and a second source familiar with TMTG.
Users choose who they follow and the feed is a mix of individual posts and an RSS-like news feed. They will be alerted if someone mentions or begins following them.
Trump’s account shows one “truth” that he posted three days ago, verified at the account of @realDonaldTrump with a red check and with the message: “Get Ready! Your favorite President will see you soon!”
Donald Trump Jr on Twitter highlighted his father’s first post on Truth Social.
Time for some Truth!!! pic.twitter.com/jvyteDb5gW
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 15, 2022
It remains unclear whether the app’s goal of freedom of expression can co-exist with Apple’s and Google’s app store policies. TMTG was not immediately available to comment.
MacDailyNews Note: Apple’s App Store currently hosts a preorder page for the free TRUTH Social app which states, verbatim:
TRUTH Social is America’s “Big Tent” social media platform that encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology
Follow the TRUTH!
What exactly is TRUTH Social’s “Big Tent” approach?
Big Tent is a new way to describe “inclusivity” in America. Think of a giant outdoor event tent at your best friend’s wedding. Who’s there? The combination of multiple families from all over the United States, and the world. Uncle Jim from Atlanta is a proud libertarian. Aunt Kellie from Texas is a staunch conservative. Your cousin John from California is a die-hard liberal. And guess what? They’re all together to have an amazing time and share their viewpoints of the world. Although we don’t always agree with each other, we welcome these varied opinions and welcome the conversation.
Let your voice be heard. Sign up, join the conversation, and share your unique opinion by posting a TRUTH, Re-TRUTH, photo, news story, or video link to communicate with your friends, customers, and the world. Stay informed about breaking news while staying directly connected with the people who influence you – don’t be shocked if they take your TRUTH viral!
Key Features
• Profile – Express your unique personality by setting up a profile, avatar, and background. Begin to track your personal connections through follower and following counts as well as history for your posts and likes.
• TRUTH Feed – Get the scoop on the latest thoughts and activities from the people, organizations, and news outlets that interest you. The TRUTH Feed contains posts from all those you follow brought to life with the help of thumbnail photos, links, and more.
• Search – TRUTH Social really starts to become interesting as you connect with others. Search for a voice that you find interesting and easily follow them right from the search list or view their profile first before deciding.
• Notifications – Stay engaged as you build a following. See who’s following you and who’s interacting with your TRUTH’s.
It’s interesting that so many people continue to regurgitate the lies about Trump simply because they’ve been brainwashed into believing them. When in actuality, almost everything the left accused Trump of doing, they were actually guilty of.
I never liked Trump’s personality, but I supported his policies. I actually respect him more now than I did then simply because of the coordinated effort to slander him and deny his the presidency as the nominee, followed by the attempts to remove him from office and take down any one associated with him.
The Russian collusion was fabricated and the dossier was paid for by the Democrat party. All of the impeachment proceedings were a joke. The Democrats, the mainstream media and even the US intelligence agencies were involved in trying to oust a fairly-elected president. Illegal FISA warrants, spying and every trick and scheme imaginable has been used and continues to be used.
When they are caught red-handed, the media ignores and protects those involved. Social media platforms routinely ban users, block posts and silence free speech under the guise of “misinformation” or “hate speech”.
If you can’t see what’s going on, you’re either living in a Democrat echo chamber where you’re only exposed to like-minded groupthink or you’re so fanatical about your cause that you are willing to win at any cost. The ones who routinely called Trump a Nazi or racist are the ones who are behaving like totalitarians themselves.
