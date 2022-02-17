Apple TV+ reveals teaser video for ‘The Problem With Jon Stewart,’ premiering weekly starting March 3rd

Apple TV+ on Thursday reveals a sneak-peek at the new episodes of the Writers Guild Award-nominated series “The Problem With Jon Stewart,” which will return in a new weekly format, beginning Thursday, March 3, along with the series’ official companion podcast.
In this teaser video, Stewart is back in front of a studio audience sharing laughs, jokes and most importantly “problems,” as he tackles the stock market and Robinhood and speaks with SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, giving viewers an idea of what’s in store this season.
Jon Stewart, recipient of this year’s Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, leads with compassion and humor as he takes a deep dive into some of the most enduring, deeply-entrenched issues of our time in the Apple Original series.
The weekly companion podcast, recently nominated for an Ambie Award for audio excellence, expands the conversation from each series episode, featuring staff writers from across the show who have conversations with activists in the space, share facts on the issue, and of course, bring plenty of jokes.
“The Problem With Jon Stewart” is hosted and executive produced by Stewart through his Busboy Productions. The series is executive produced by showrunner Brinda Adhikari, alongside Stewart’s longtime manager James Dixon, and Richard Plepler through his Eden Productions, which has an exclusive overall production deal with Apple. Chris McShane is co-executive producer, Lorrie Baranek is supervising producer, and Chelsea Devantez is head writer.
Apple TV+ is home to award-winning Apple Originals from today’s most imaginative storytellers. Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service. Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 202 wins and 929 awards nominations in less than two years.
MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.
