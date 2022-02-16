Berkshire Hathaway’s Charlie Munger: Apple is one of the strongest companies in the world

Charlie Munger, Chairman of the Daily Journal and Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, sat down with Yahoo Finance Editor-In-Chief Andy Serwer to discuss Berkshire’s investments in Apple, among others.
Munger says Apple is in “a hugely powerful position.”
Well, I think Apple is one of the strongest companies in the world. I judge the strength of the compnany based on how much the customers love it. And I’ve got zillions of friends who they’d almost part with their right arm before they’d part with their iPhone. That’s a hugely powerful position to be in. I think Apple is one of the strong companies and will stay a strong company and I think it’s ungodly well-managed.
— Charlie Munger
Watch the video here.
MacDailyNews Take: When Charlie talks, people listen.
(Hat tip to EF Hutton.)
Fist full of beef, 2 shrimp on top… $57.45
From the WayBack Machine…………………O’Jays……………………………………………………
Boy how times have changed…..!!!
I love articles like this. It sends the bizarre haters collective heads into a tizzy. Free entertainment if nothing else.
“Well, I think Apple is one of the strongest companies in the world.”
Not wanting to be a complete smart-aze, but isn’t a clear “duh” relevant here?
Your continued use of “haters” reminds me of high school. Besides being a trite meme, your position implies ANY critical opinion of Apple is senseless. No entity, opinion, fact is outside of criticism. None. Please find a better word, or way to make a point.
Well he did say ‘bizarre haters’, so…..
Illogical anger at Apple, bad, illogical anger at a hater being called a hater, really bad.
You’re regularly coming to a pro Apple product website to rail against Apple. But please don’t call you a hater? Really?
Calling out hater doesn’t prove illogic of a comment. Btw, you’ve never said “illogical,” nor in any way defined what deserves “hater” designation…except those that don’t lather the brand–as you see fit.
Regardless, “hater” is an all-encompassing nothing word. It’s important to know this if you’re beyond teen yrs…esp if you don’t think defining is necessary.
Btw, I’m pro-Apple, use only Apple products, worked at Apple and no longer have to work b/c of Apple. Oddly to you, I’d guess, there are aspects of Apple that I criticize. How dare me.
Worth repeating:
“No entity, opinion, fact is outside of criticism. None.”
In other breaking news, water is still wet.