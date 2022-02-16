Berkshire Hathaway’s Charlie Munger: Apple is one of the strongest companies in the world

Charlie Munger, Chairman of the Daily Journal and Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, sat down with Yahoo Finance Editor-In-Chief Andy Serwer to discuss Berkshire’s investments in Apple, among others.

Munger says Apple is in “a hugely powerful position.”

Well, I think Apple is one of the strongest companies in the world. I judge the strength of the compnany based on how much the customers love it. And I’ve got zillions of friends who they’d almost part with their right arm before they’d part with their iPhone. That’s a hugely powerful position to be in. I think Apple is one of the strong companies and will stay a strong company and I think it’s ungodly well-managed.

— Charlie Munger

Watch the video here.

MacDailyNews Take: When Charlie talks, people listen.

(Hat tip to EF Hutton.)

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.