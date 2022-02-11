iPhone and iPad users: Update to iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1 immediately for security

iPhone and iPad users: Apple on Thursday released major security updates, iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1, to which you should upgrade immediately.
iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1 are available for iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation).
Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.
Apple credits discovery of the vulnerability to an anonymous researcher.
MacDailyNews Take: So, hackers, government operatives, somebody may have used this exploit prior to the release of iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1, so update immediately if you haven’t already.
To update your iPhone and/or iPad:
- Settings > General > Software Update
- Download and Install
Nope. Staying on iOS14. Thank you Tim Cook!
Or… Apple’s having it’s slowest upgrade cycle for iPhones – in nearly it’s entire history… Apple wants to install their own “guilty before proven innocent” scanning of your photos software onto your iPhones and iPads.
Suddenly, there is a breech like no other and everyone must upgrade immediately.
Show me what the breech is specifically and I’ll think about it…
As soon as I started using Zoom back when, I began to get the group Facetime scams. Deleted Zoom and it hasn’t been an issue. This doesn’t seem like an Apple problem to me.