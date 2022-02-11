iPhone and iPad users: Update to iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1 immediately for security

iPhone and iPad users: Apple on Thursday released major security updates, iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1, to which you should upgrade immediately.

iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1 are available for iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation).

Apple Support:

Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

Apple credits discovery of the vulnerability to an anonymous researcher.

MacDailyNews Take: So, hackers, government operatives, somebody may have used this exploit prior to the release of iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1, so update immediately if you haven’t already.

To update your iPhone and/or iPad:

Settings > General > Software Update Download and Install

