Apple Music beta code reveals ‘Apple Classical’ app

The latest beta version of the Apple Music app for Android reveals the name of Apple’s standalone classical genre app, “Apple Classical,” the result of the company’s Primephonic acquisition last August.

Abner Li for 9to5Google:

The dedicated [Primephonic] app was shut down several months [after Apple’s acquisition] and existing subscribers were told to use Apple Music until the new app was ready in early 2022. With that deadline nearing, the Apple Music beta features a string that reveals the name “Apple Classical,” and the upcoming ability to open a compatible track directly in the optimized service. That looks to be the name for the upcoming Android app, but it could always change before launch.

MacDailyNews Take: Soon, Apple Music classical music lovers will be able to rejoice!

