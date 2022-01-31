Apple said to launch a powerful new iMac Pro in 2022

Bloomberg News’ Mark Gurman, in his latest edition of his “Power On” newsletter, wrote that he expects Apple to launch an all-new “iMac Pro” this year.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

My expectation is that we’ll get a new model this year that is bigger than the current 24-inch design and branded as an iMac Pro. That would mean it has similar chips to the M1 Pro and M1 Max processors inside of the MacBook Pro. I’d also expect the new iMac Pro to have a similar design to the current M1 iMac.

MacDailyNews Take: Gurman also says that the iMac Pro will have a design similar to the current 24-inch iMac and, perhaps, even come in a wide variety of colors, instead of being limited Space Gray.

Apple’s iMac featuring a much more compact and remarkably thin design, enabled by the M1 chip. The new iMac offers powerful performance in a design that’s just 11.5 millimeters thin, with a striking side profile that practically disappears. iMac features a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with 11.3 million pixels, 500 nits of brightness, and over a billion colors, delivering a brilliant and vivid viewing experience.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.