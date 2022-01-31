Apple said to launch a powerful new iMac Pro in 2022

Bloomberg News’ Mark Gurman, in his latest edition of his “Power On” newsletter, wrote that he expects Apple to launch an all-new “iMac Pro” this year.
Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:
My expectation is that we’ll get a new model this year that is bigger than the current 24-inch design and branded as an iMac Pro.
That would mean it has similar chips to the M1 Pro and M1 Max processors inside of the MacBook Pro.
I’d also expect the new iMac Pro to have a similar design to the current M1 iMac.
MacDailyNews Take: Gurman also says that the iMac Pro will have a design similar to the current 24-inch iMac and, perhaps, even come in a wide variety of colors, instead of being limited Space Gray.
Apple’s iMac featuring a much more compact and remarkably thin design, enabled by the M1 chip. The new iMac offers powerful performance in a design that’s just 11.5 millimeters thin, with a striking side profile that practically disappears. iMac features a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with 11.3 million pixels, 500 nits of brightness, and over a billion colors, delivering a brilliant and vivid viewing experience.
Sigh. I don’t want an iMac, no matter how powerful. Could they please release something powerful that isn’t a notebook, a Mac Mini, and that doesn’t cost $15,000? This is like the 90s all over again. For younger viewers, at that time, a decent Power Mac could cost $10,000 or more, and that’s in 90s dollars. It changed with Steve’s return, and it’s part of what got Apple out of the hole they were in. Is Tim consulting with Sculley or something?
It’s funny you should say that. Steve was the advocate of closed computing systems. It’s one major reason why the original Mac never took off the way he hoped. It was only after he left that Apple came up with color, and open boxes. When he came back, his first project was the again, closed iMac. The rest were for pros, and were pretty expensive for the time. Then he came out with the Mini.
So basically what you’re saying is wrong. Peop,e have this idea of Jobs as being g the people;s man, but he wasn’t.
No, you are wrong. Steve was in favor of not using Intel, due in part to the Power PC debacle. He did not want to be beholden to the then culture that basically left anything non-Gates (who incidentally, reverse engineered a Mac given to him out of generosity to undercut his competition. And no, he did not do that personally, as he is a technological idiot that had mild success with BASIC, he had other people do it. And at a time when his main customers for his software was Apple) out. For reference, see: NeXT computing, which incidentally, was instrumental in developing the world wide web that you posted your idiotic and uninformed opinion on (I don’t mind disagreement, but know what your are talking about, which you don’t. You brought a knife to a gun fight, dude/person, and everyone that has been involved in tech for more than a millisecond knows it, poseur). As far as I can see, Apple is currently doing the exact same thing now. That isn’t the issue. Their product development is not the equivalent of their other developments or strategy. Try again, troll, and I wouldn’t expect a troll; (particularly if you are under 35) to understand any of it. It’s why people complain about modern Apple engineers in the first place. Go back to your mom’s basement and let the rest of us have a discussion. Thanks.
They just need “Steve” to fix them do they?
It is not surprising you don’t know what you’re talking about, More than a few (almost always Apple hater trolls) like to use oh “Steve” for their posts regarding products they don’t use and will never buy. But Tim Cook is like John Sculley? And those guys won’t put out an inexpensive higher end, like Steve would? That’s Sad, ignorant, but hilarious.
Honestly, I’m getting tired of reading these sort of things. We all should know this without reading that someone, even someone who is well known, is stating it.
When Apple first announced the transition to their own chips, they stated that it would take two years. The first Macs came out late in w020. I bought one (it seems so long ago now). Going by Apple/s statement, they will have finished by the end of 2022, which, of course, is this year.
So we know as a fact, unless there is some major problem Apple runs into, that they will have new larger iMacs and a Mac Pro out this year. We really don’t need every single statement about it by some analyst or other talking head to be reported here. They’re not saying anything we don’t already know, unless they have specific design information, which they rarely do.
And even then, they often contradict each other.
no doubt, but I sure wonder what happened to, ‘A computer for the rest of us.’. Entire industries, with the Mac’s early graphics, desktop publishing, early web development, etc. depended upon Apple to provide them with tools. Now, either you are working in Hollywood, you are a student, or you are a grandparent that still thinks a computer is a magical screen you do stuff to. I don’t want an iMac Pro. I want a pro-level machine that I can change the ******* memory on myself that isn’t geared toward people that have ginormous conglomerates making sh**** movies that no one watches anyway because they’d rather watch ‘the Office’ buying their work computers. some of us have real livelihoods and real work to do and no corporation backing our buying decisions. The Mac Mini is cool, but it still a Mac Mini. Modern demands on technology and hardware grow relative to each other as time passes, and no, you ain’t doing true pro level work with your phone or your iPad, i don’t care how many hits you get on your social media of choice. The s*** you consume and use for inspiration is not created on those baby devices.
Even though you replied to me, I don’t know if your vitriol is directed to me personally.
But Apple has always made computers it felt were easier to use. That was their mantra from the beginning. Steve didn’t like people opening his machines. The did have the Performer line, but that was in the Scully era. He was the one who opened the machines and came out with consumer models.
The problem is that Apple hasn’t believed that consumer machines should be mostly modifiable by consumers for a long time. It goes back to their roots.
I don’t think anyone really knows what the term “Pro” means. Doesn’t it mean any machine used by a pro? I would think so. iMacs let you buy more memory, though the M series is going in another direction. If you’re not happy about that, tell Apple.
Will pros–buyers of the ’22 v of the iMac Pro–make decisions whether to buy/not based thinness, or multiple color choices?
Can one pay less for a fat iMac in bare aluminum? Beige?
Let us have an iMac with the modern equivalent of the matte Cinema display. For its time working on the desktop was pure joy. I would love an OLED or whatever. Just a little more real estate.
Still waiting for the new M1 Pro/Max or M2 Mini…
I’ll settle for a super duper 27” iMacPro.