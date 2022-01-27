Apple News is now the most popular news app in the UK

The Apple News app has surpassed BBC News to take the spot of most popular news app in the UK in December, according to data from Ipsos iris.

Aisha Majid for the PressGazette:

The iPhone maker’s news app was used by 13.2m people – 27% of all internet users aged over 15 in the UK, the [December 2021] figures from UKOM endorsed Ipsos iris show. The BBC News app was accessed by 12.5m people (25% reach). The BBC however came out on top for total minutes spent with its news app with its audience spending a collective 2.2bn minutes accessing its content during the month – almost twice as much as Apple News (1.2bn minutes). The third most popular news app by audience, video aggregator News Tag, reached a fraction of Apple News’ or BBC News’ audience (3.8m people – 8% reach). The most popular legacy media apps after BBC News were Sky News (fourth place – 3.3m people and 7% reach), The Guardian (sixth place – 2.1m people and 4% reach) and Mail Online (1.7m people – 3% reach).

MacDailyNews Take: As we often write, the best way to consume “news” is to cast a wide net.

As always, readers of “news” need to consider the sources and interpret what they are are being told accordingly. The more disparate sources you can find, the better. And we don’t mean different newspaper, network, website brands that are all owned by the same conglomerate. Determining the actual ownership of your “news” sources is an investment that requires a bit of time, but it is very enlightening. — MacDailyNews Take, June 17, 2015

P.S. In the Apple News app, just search for "MacDailyNews"

