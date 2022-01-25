AT&T launches $180/month 5-gigabit internet to 70 U.S. cities

AT&T is rolling out new 2-gigabit and 5-gigabit speed tiers to customers in more than 70 cities across the United States, while also promising “new simple, straightforward pricing.”

“As we set out to become America’s best connectivity provider, we’re doubling down on fiber in our broadband infrastructure,” said Jeff McElfresh, CEO of AT&T Communications, in a statement. “With true multi-gig speeds, and symmetrical upload and download, AT&T Fiber will redefine how we experience the internet and drive innovation, from education, to work, to entertainment.”

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

For new subscribers, AT&T says that this will mean “no equipment fees, no annual contract, no data caps and no price increase at 12 months.” With that in mind, here are the pricing details for consumers and businesses planning to sign up for the new multi-gig service: • AT&T Fiber 2 GIG: $110/month + taxes

• AT&T Business Fiber 2 GIG: $225/month + taxes

• AT&T Fiber 5 GIG: $180/month + taxes

• AT&T Business Fiber 5 GIG: $395/month + taxes

MacDailyNews Note: AT&T’s list of 70 metro areas with the new 2-gigabit and 5-gigabit speed tiers is here.

