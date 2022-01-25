AT&T launches $180/month 5-gigabit internet to 70 U.S. cities

AT&T is rolling out new 2-gigabit and 5-gigabit speed tiers to customers in more than 70 cities across the United States, while also promising “new simple, straightforward pricing.”
“As we set out to become America’s best connectivity provider, we’re doubling down on fiber in our broadband infrastructure,” said Jeff McElfresh, CEO of AT&T Communications, in a statement. “With true multi-gig speeds, and symmetrical upload and download, AT&T Fiber will redefine how we experience the internet and drive innovation, from education, to work, to entertainment.”
For new subscribers, AT&T says that this will mean “no equipment fees, no annual contract, no data caps and no price increase at 12 months.”
With that in mind, here are the pricing details for consumers and businesses planning to sign up for the new multi-gig service:
• AT&T Fiber 2 GIG: $110/month + taxes
• AT&T Business Fiber 2 GIG: $225/month + taxes
• AT&T Fiber 5 GIG: $180/month + taxes
• AT&T Business Fiber 5 GIG: $395/month + taxes
MacDailyNews Note: AT&T’s list of 70 metro areas with the new 2-gigabit and 5-gigabit speed tiers is here.
5 Comments
Some businesses maybe able to make effective use of such bandwidth, however, for the average home consumer, one is never ever going to come remotely close to making effective use of a 2GB pipe.
I remember in the early 90’s that a CIO told me they would never deploy 80386 CPUs to the desktop because no one would ever need that much power. Never say never in technology!
Let’s not forget Bill Gates and the old ‘no one will ever need for than 640K of RAM’! What a visionary!
While Bill Gates has said a lot of dumb things over the years, he never said that, even though it was his general attitude back in the very early 80s.
Bill Gates – a dreadful man, a “frien of Epstein’s likely on several of Epstein’s tapes and a true creep. Stealer of the graphical UI, Gates was the original tech oligarch to go bad and metaphorically stab people in the back while rifling through their wallets. Bill Gates – pure scum. A man destined to sit at the foot of the devil as a foot stool, a man who you can compare to a stool and a polished tùrd. Gates is very polished but he’s still a tool, and a stool