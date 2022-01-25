Apple TV+ continues to grow U.S. streaming market share

Apple TV+ performed very strongly in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to a new report from JustWatch. Apple TV+ had a strong Q4, adding a full percentage point over Q321 and finished the year with an all-time high 5% share of the U.S. streaming video market.

Ed Hardy for Cult of Mac:

While that makes Apple TV+ a small player, the service started 2021 with just a 3% share, so the year saw significant growth. In contrast to Apple TV+, the two largest streaming services [Netflix and Amazon Prime Video] experienced noticeable declines in their shares of the streaming market in 2021. Netflix started the year with over 30% of the U.S. streaming market, but by December it slipped to less than 25%. Amazon Prime Video began 2021 at over 20% but dropped by December. JustWatch didn’t reveal estimates for exact subscriber numbers for any of the streaming services, just the relative popularity of each. So don’t take these figures to automatically mean that Netflix and Amazon lost subscribers. If Apple and others are growing the streaming market, Netflix’s subscriber base doesn’t have to shrink for its share of the market to decline.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s push for quality over quantity at the start seems to be working well. Of course, with time, the quantity of quality content in Apple TV+ is growing rapidly as well.

See everything that’s currently available on Apple TV+ via JustWatch here.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.