The Netherlands fines Apple for failing to meet App Store payment system rules

The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets has fined Apple for failing to allow rival payment systems for dating-app providers. The ACM had previously dictated that Apple to allow dating-apps to offer other payment systems either next to or instead of Apple’s own payment system no later than January 15th.

Cagan Koc for Bloomberg News:

Although the fine — just 5 million euros ($5.7 million) every week with a total limit of 50 million euros — is a fraction of Apple’s $365.8 billion-annual revenue, the decision is a sign regulators are hardening their resolve against the U.S. firm’s payment methods. “Apple has raised several barriers for dating-app providers to the use of third-party payment systems,” which is at odds with the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets, according to the statement on ACM’s website.

MacDailyNews Take: How will Apple ever afford a $57 million maximum fine? Seriously, it’ll take Apple a something like a whole hour to generate that sum.

