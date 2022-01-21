Apple Watch’s third-party charging bug finally gets fixed

Apple’s watchOS 8.4 release candidate seeded to beta testers on Thursday finally fixes a frustrating charging bug affecting third-party Apple Watch chargers.

All Apple Watches come with the Apple Watch Magnetic Fast Charger to USB-C Cable (Apple Watch Series 7 only) or the Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Cable (earlier models).

Killian Bell for Cult of Mac:

The issue, which mostly affected Apple Watch Series 7, prevented devices from charging when using third-party accessories from a wide range of brands. But with the latest watchOS 8.4 update installed, everything is back to normal.

You likely won’t have noticed an Apple Watch charging issue if you only ever use original Apple accessories. It seems pricier third-party alternatives from the likes of Belkin were also immune to the issue. But others were not.

Those using more affordable Apple Watch charging accessories, in particular, reported that their devices would stop charging after just a few minutes. Others said their devices would not charge at all.