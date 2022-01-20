Apple eyeing Electronic Arts, Take-Two gaming studios?

Microsoft’s bid to acquire Activision for some $75 billion is leading to speculation that Apple, Amazon, or Disney could buy game makers Electronic Arts and/or Take-Two Interactive.

Tony Owusu for TheStreet:

A 50% premium on Electronic Arts’ nearly $40 billion market cap would represent a $60 billion price tag. Take-Two’s $20 billion market cap could fetch it $30 billion in a sale…

“We believe the other large publishers are likely acquisition candidates,” Jefferies analyst Andrew Uerkwitzsaid said in a note reviewed by Marketwatch. “We do not expect there will be an over-the-top bid on Activision. If large tech is serious about interactive entertainment, the next few months will surely answer those questions. We view Amazon & Sony as the most likely to be acquisitive.”

Ubisoft Entertainment SA UBI, Take-Two, EA, and Sony “should see some form of valuation expansion in my view” as Walt Disney Co., Netflix, Amazon, Meta Platforms Inc., and Apple Inc “could look to make a move, and Disney or Apple make most sense,” Mizuho analyst Jordan Klein Klein wrote to its clients.