Apple eyeing Electronic Arts, Take-Two gaming studios?

Microsoft’s bid to acquire Activision for some $75 billion is leading to speculation that Apple, Amazon, or Disney could buy game makers Electronic Arts and/or Take-Two Interactive.
A 50% premium on Electronic Arts’ nearly $40 billion market cap would represent a $60 billion price tag. Take-Two’s $20 billion market cap could fetch it $30 billion in a sale…
“We believe the other large publishers are likely acquisition candidates,” Jefferies analyst Andrew Uerkwitzsaid said in a note reviewed by Marketwatch. “We do not expect there will be an over-the-top bid on Activision. If large tech is serious about interactive entertainment, the next few months will surely answer those questions. We view Amazon & Sony as the most likely to be acquisitive.”
Ubisoft Entertainment SA UBI, Take-Two, EA, and Sony “should see some form of valuation expansion in my view” as Walt Disney Co., Netflix, Amazon, Meta Platforms Inc., and Apple Inc “could look to make a move, and Disney or Apple make most sense,” Mizuho analyst Jordan Klein Klein wrote to its clients.
MacDailyNews Take: Owning tentpoles like the Madden NFL series, FIFA series, the Sims, Apex Legends, etc. and, perhaps, putting them or spinoffs exclusively into Apple Arcade would certainly boost subscriptions (Apple Services)!
I’m obviously not a fan of Windows but I think this is beneath Apple. EA? Embarrassing.
Just an opportunity to rant:
Helping a child set up Minecraft (purchased by Microsoft) for cross-platform play (a main feature) is one of the most frustrating, convoluted, dead-end ridden, time-wasting, gosh… I don’t know what to say. One of the landing pages in the process looks like it was designed by a programmer who needed to cob something together quick.
I hope that MS doesn’t ruin Activision, but it might.
Maybe I’m missing something but why would you need to set up a client for Minecraft (or any client for that matter) for cross-platform play? Isn’t that type of setup the responsibility of the server running Minecraft? Or were you actually helping set up a Minecraft server for the child in question?
EA Sports is the worst… Don’t buy them, please don’t buy them.
I think when Apple releases their virtual reality goggles or Apple Glasses, it will create a new generation of app creators (just as happened with the ascent of the iPhone). There is no point in buying up legacy game makers. It would be analogous to a buying an older movie studio, because “they have a nice collection of black and white films.”
The point is any acquisition of EA or TakeTwo would be for the owned and existing franchises not the developers themselves.
As tempting as it might be for Apple to purchase EA so that they could bring additional titles to the Apple eco system, it also requires that they maintain and possibly expand their development forks and support for multi-platform distribution.
It almost makes more sense for Apple to pay a game maker a fee to support the Mac OS/iOS platform (including Metal) particularly if they release something like AR glasses that can significantly enhance game play.
As for a lot of the Title A games – forget it. I have three serious gamers in my house and they all use custom built PC’s. The serious gaming market is dominated by young guys that upgrade components over time.
I guess you have to buy something when you want to move into the refrigerator toaster business. Maybe they have ADHD or something and just can’t concentrate on their core business anymore.
Well , look at the AppleTV content business – they don’t buy companies they hire stars, who then make their own movies and TV shows. Apple shouldn’t try to buy Nintendo, they should try to acquire some genius game directors and producers. Again, Apple has even more $$ than MSFT, and this is the cheap way to do great things. Perhaps they’re waiting until the Mac Pro’s are out, when they can really push hard on this.
Not going to happen. These rumors always throw in Apple to raise the bidding higher. It would create a lot of negativity to the apple brand as people complain about EA.
Amazon and Disney may be better fits considering that they could take the existing EA and TakeTwo franchises and expand their worlds to books and movies. Sort of like what Riot is trying to do with Arcane for their League of Legends franchise.