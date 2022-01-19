Apple expected top launch 5G iPhone SE as early as April

Apple’s third-generation iPhone SE with 5G connectivity is expected to launch as early as April. Display Supply Chain Consultants analyst Ross Young tweeted today that display panel production for the next-gen 5G iPhone SE begins this month with a launch in the second half of April or early May.

Apple 5G SE model starting panel production this month. Phone production likely from March. This means a launch is likely for 2H April/early May with shipments from late April or early May. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) January 19, 2022

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

Ross Young is an analyst for Display Supply Chain Consultants. As such, his reporting is usually based on indications from the supply chain similar to analysts such as Ming-Chi Kuo. The new device is expected to be visually identical to the current iPhone SE. This means the design is still based on the iPhone 8, with a 4.7-inch display, Home button, and Touch ID. The changes this time around are expected to come in the form of 5G connectivity and a new A15 chip inside. This aligns with previous reporting from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who has said that Apple is currently aiming to hold a virtual event in March or April to announce the iPhone SE 3.

MacDailyNews Take: A $399 iPhone SE with 5G capability will entice an untold number of Android settlers to finally ditch their sorry situation and upgrade to a real iPhone.

