Apple expected to launch 5G iPhone SE as early as April

Apple’s third-generation iPhone SE with 5G connectivity is expected to launch as early as April. Display Supply Chain Consultants analyst Ross Young tweeted today that display panel production for the next-gen 5G iPhone SE begins this month with a launch in the second half of April or early May.
Apple 5G SE model starting panel production this month. Phone production likely from March. This means a launch is likely for 2H April/early May with shipments from late April or early May.
— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) January 19, 2022
Ross Young is an analyst for Display Supply Chain Consultants. As such, his reporting is usually based on indications from the supply chain similar to analysts such as Ming-Chi Kuo.
The new device is expected to be visually identical to the current iPhone SE. This means the design is still based on the iPhone 8, with a 4.7-inch display, Home button, and Touch ID. The changes this time around are expected to come in the form of 5G connectivity and a new A15 chip inside.
This aligns with previous reporting from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who has said that Apple is currently aiming to hold a virtual event in March or April to announce the iPhone SE 3.
MacDailyNews Take: A $399 iPhone SE with 5G capability will entice an untold number of Android settlers to finally ditch their sorry situation and upgrade to a real iPhone.
