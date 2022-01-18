Outclassed Samsung partners with AMD in attempt to keep up with Apple Silicon

Outclassed Samsung introduced its first mobile processor powered by Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) graphics as the company tries to compete with the gaming prowess of Apple Silicon-powered iPhones.

Sohee Kim for Bloomberg News:

The new Exynos 2200 processor is built using Samsung’s most advanced 4nm fabrication process and is the industry’s first mobile chip with hardware support for ray tracing, an advanced approach to high-fidelity graphics that has been gaining traction in PC graphics cards. The graphics chip built on AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture, dubbed Xclipse…

“Samsung’s Xclipse GPU is the first result of multiple planned generations of AMD RDNA graphics in Exynos,” said David Wang, senior vice president at AMD.

Samsung typically uses its in-house Exynos processors in its own flagship Galaxy devices in some markets and it has customers such as Vivo that make use of its silicon in their handsets. Apple’s self-designed A-series processors and Qualcomm Inc.’s Snapdragon lineup have traditionally dominated the mobile landscape, despite Samsung’s advantage of being able to manufacture its own chips.