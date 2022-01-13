Apple lands 12 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award nominations

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Wednesday announced that Apple TV+ has been recognized with 12 SAG Award nominations across Apple Original films and series including “Ted Lasso,” “CODA,” “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” and “The Morning Show.” The winners will be announced on a live simulcast at the 28th Annual SAG Awards on TNT and TBS on Sunday, February 27, 2022.

Apple’s sensation “CODA” earned two historic SAG Award nominations. Troy Kotsur received recognition for his moving performance, landing a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role, and becoming the very first solo Deaf actor to receive an individual SAG Award nomination. The remarkable “CODA” cast, which is comprised of several actors who are deaf, was also nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, making history as the first time a predominantly Deaf cast was recognized by SAG in the ensemble category.

Additionally, the critically acclaimed Apple Original Film “The Tragedy of Macbeth” received a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for Denzel Washington. The film will make its global debut this Friday, January 14 on Apple TV+.

On the television side, Apple TV+ received nine nominations in total, including five for multi-Emmy Award winning global hit “Ted Lasso” The cast of “Ted Lasso” scored nominations for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, as well as nominations for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for stars Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein, and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for stars Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple.

The second season of the Emmy, SAG and Critic Choice Award-winning cultural phenomenon “The Morning Show” landed four nominations, including a consecutive nomination for past winner Jennifer Aniston for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, as well as star Reese Witherspoon, and star Billy Crudup received a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series. The series also received a major category nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Apple TV+ received 12 total nominations for the 28th Annual SAG Awards, including:

“Ted Lasso” (5)

• Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

• Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series – Jason Sudeikis

• Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series – Brett Goldstein

• Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series – Hannah Waddingham

• Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series – Juno Temple

“The Morning Show” (4)

• Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

• Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series – Billy Crudup

• Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series – Jennifer Aniston

• Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series – Reese Witherspoon

Motion Pictures (3)

• Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture – “CODA”

• Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role – Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

• Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role – Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Today’s recognition for Apple adds to the five television program nominations that Apple TV+ received from the Screen Actors Guild since the launch of Apple TV+ just over two years ago. Apple TV+ previously earned a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for Jennifer Aniston in the first season of “The Morning Show.”

Since the debut of Apple TV+ just over two years ago, Apple’s series and films have earned 195 wins and 829 nominations and have recently received recognition from the Academy Awards, SAG Awards, Critics Choice Awards, Critics Choice Documentary Awards, NAACP Image Awards, as well as past Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards, plus more.

CODA

“CODA” is a Sundance sensation, having premiered at the 2021 festival and garnered four awards from the prestigious film festival, including the US Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award. In “CODA,” 17-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family – a “CODA,” child of deaf adults. Her life revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents (Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur) and working on the family’s struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother (Daniel Durant). But when Ruby joins her high school’s choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and soon finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo). Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Eugenio Derbez) to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.

The Tragedy of Macbeth

From Academy Award-winning filmmaker Joel Coen comes the propulsive, boldly cinematic “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” starring Oscar winners Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand as the devious, ill-fated Macbeth and Lady Macbeth. An original, striking reimagining of the classic Shakespearean tale portrayed in sumptuous black-and-white cinematography, “The Tragedy of Macbeth” finds the titular general and his loyal wife older and warier, desperately striving against a merciless ticking clock as they attempt to seize upon a final opportunity for power. In the chaos that ensues, their grasp on the throne unravels, terror mounts and regret enshrouds every inch of their wretched world. Co-starring Kathryn Hunter, Corey Hawkins, Moses Ingram, Brendan Gleeson, Harry Melling and Bertie Carvel.

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” had its world premiere at the opening night of the New York Film Festival, and is now playing in select theaters ahead of its streaming debut on Apple TV+ this Friday, January 14, 2022.

Ted Lasso

After garnering a record-breaking 20 nominations, freshman comedy “Ted Lasso” was recently honored with seven Emmy Awards, including Best Comedy Series. The series was also honored in 2021 with an esteemed Peabody Award for excellence in storytelling, and star Jason Sudeikis won Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series Award at the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Additionally, the hit show received three CCA awards last year.

In “Ted Lasso,” Sudeikis plays a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence (“Scrubs”) via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

“Ted Lasso” season two made its global debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 23, 2021, and both seasons of “Ted Lasso” are available to stream in full on Apple TV+ via the Apple TV app.

The Morning Show

“The Morning Show,” a three-time Golden Globe nominee and previous winner of Best Supporting Actor at both the Primetime Emmy Awards and the CCA awards, explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning. Told through the lens of two complicated women working to navigate the minefield of high-octane jobs while facing crises in both their personal and professional lives, “The Morning Show” is an unapologetically candid drama that looks at the power dynamics between women and men, and women and women, in the workplace.

Picking up after the explosive events of season one, season two finds “The Morning Show” team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley’s (Reese Witherspoon) actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

MacDailyNews Take: Congratulations to all of the casts and crews of these Apple TV+ SAG Award-nominated productions!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!