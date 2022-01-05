Intel claims its new Core i9 processor is faster than Apple’s M1 Max

Intel on Tuesday announced the 12th generation of its mobile processors focused on laptops and smaller computers. According to Intel, the new Core i9 processor is faster than the Apple M1 Max.
With frequencies up to 5GHz and 14 cores (with 6 high-performance cores and 8 energy-efficient cores), Intel says the 12th-generation Core i9 processor is the “fastest mobile processor” on the market.
The company explicitly compares the new Intel Core i9 12900HK with the Apple M1 Max… For comparison, the M1 Max chip reaches up to 3.2GHz with its 10 cores (of which eight are high-performance cores and two are energy-efficient cores).
Where Apple triumphs with its ARM-based Apple Silicon chips is energy efficiency. While the Intel Core i9 consumes up to 115 watts of power, the power consumption of the M1 Max chip stays around 60 watts most of the time, and hardly exceeds 90 watts when running at full performance.
As we’ve been seeing with the M1 Macs, the lower power consumption allows the construction of more compact machines that don’t suffer from thermal throttling and reduced performance. This is something Intel is unlikely to beat with the old x86 architecture.
MacDailyNews Take: This is being typed on a 16-inch MacBook Pro with an 8-Core Intel i9 (2.4 GHz) and we’re concerned the fan is going to fly out of its finely-crafted aluminum case. It sounds like a Cessna taking off.
Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro with an Intel i9 inside is hot garbage.
It’s one of the worst Macs we’ve ever used (still better than the best Windows PC ever made).
When it’s not plugged in, spinning our electric meter like Pat Sajak, we have to throttle it down using Turbo Boost Switcher Pro and dim the display to barely readable to get any reasonable battery life out of it at all.
It’s trash simply because of the antiquated Intel i9 inside.
The M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro models are pure joys to use on and off the desktop. Full speed, bright displays, no fan noise, no excessive heat, no need to throttling down via third-party apps to try to make the battery last. There is simply no comparison.
Intel is desperate. Intel makes inefficient junk that for years has ruined otherwise excellent MacBook Pros.
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
6 Comments
Damn straight, MDN.
A lot of people will take Intel’s claims at face value…said PT Barnum
Well there’s opinion and then there’s facts.
I have a 2020 M1 MBP. It’s nice.
I just built a new desktop for myself based on the i9-12900K. Case, MB, 32 GB DDR5 RAM, 1 TB Samsung 980 Pro, Water Cooling and 1000 W Power Supply. $1700.
Also, due to an open standard, I was able to repurpose my two TitanX (Maxwell) video cards ($2,200 from years ago) which are still relevant.
Geekbench 5
Single-Core Score 1910
Multi-Core Score 17432
Geekbench 5.4.4 for Windows x86 (64-bit)
It’s also very quiet.
I don’t expect desktop performance from my laptop, I don’t expect thinness or power savings from my desktop. Best of both worlds I suppose.
And I’m grateful to Apple for embarrassing everyone else into action. Screw loyalty.
Ship it Intel. See what Apple has by then. “Real artists ship”
OOOOH!! Where’s the popcorn? I can’t wait for this showdown.
I seem to remember Qualcomm yearly claiming to match the previous version A series and when real life tests took place some time after the or blitz caught the eye they never got near to the promises. Let’s see what happens in this case, I suspect a similar outcome, certainly in anything short of a briefcase.