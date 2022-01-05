Apple’s road to $4 trillion is paved with its rumored AR/VR headset and ‘Apple Car’

Apple on Monday made history by becoming the first publicly traded company with a market cap of $3 trillion. It’s now peeking over and under that bar with the usual vagaries of the market. Apple’s journey to $4 trillion will be powered, in part, by its AR/VR headset and, later, potentially, the “Apple Car.”
Daniel Howley for Yahoo Finance:
So where does the company go from here? There’s the obvious — more iPhones that get people into the company’s ecosystem and accessories like the Apple Watch and AirPods to keep them hooked. But the company will also need to take big risks on its way to $4 trillion…
When it comes to headsets, however, Apple will not only have to improve comfort and image quality — it will also have to ensure plenty of apps can take advantage of the hardware. After all, while current consumer headsets are largely geared towards gamers, Apple is looking for volume sales, and that means offering apps that appeal to non-gamers too.
And even when Apple launches its headset, it might be some time before the mainstream gets on the bandwagon, if it ever does, according to Loup Ventures’ Gene Munster… However, the headset could evolve into an essential product. Apple has managed this before with the Apple Watch, which had a chilly reception before the company shifted its focus to fitness and saw sales explode. And if Apple can do the same with the headset, Munster explained, it could eventually rival the iPhone’s sales.
While it’s easy to see where Apple’s headset fits into its product portfolio, the rumored Apple car is about as far afield from its base expertise as it gets. But if Apple can pull off a car of its own, it could dictate the company’s future as much as the original iPhone did…
In 2021, the company spent a staggering $21.9 billion on R&D. For comparison, Microsoft, the closest company to Apple in market cap, spent $5.6 billion.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s $3 trillion market value is merely a waypoint, as will be $4 trillion in the not too distant future.
What are the sales of Oculus or other VR/AR headsets?… if they are lame, I see nothing significant that Apple could alter in a headset, no matter how well it may perform otherwise that will cause them to fly off the shelves.
As for Apple Car, this ongoing fantasy that Apple is actually going to be like Tesla and have HUGE auto plants with an Apple logo on them, not a chance, even if that was never the plan, they have to convince someone to build it for them, last I read that was not going so well.. And chances are, even if somehow an Apple Car does magically appear from somewhere in the next couple years, it will probably be so expensive it will probably be competing with Telsa for the highest price EV..
While Apple releases a very small set of new products, you have decided that history means nothing if you believe Apple doesn’t expand markets for itself and competitors. Wireless ear buds existed, smartwatches existed, tablets existed, smartphones existed. Apple’s entry into these markets exploded them for both Apple and competition.
BTW, the article literally points out people scoffed at the smartwatch(they scoffed at AirPods too). Annnnd what, ahem, happened? So now somebody, you, scoffs at Apple’s new product release. While the road is littered with people scoffing, the scoffers don’t even hesitate to scoff again. Interesting…
Competing with Tesla and winning is worth an additional trillion in value. When Apple has committed to a product who ends up the victor?
