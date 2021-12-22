Double Oscar winner Mahershala Ali moves into the spotlight in ‘Swan Song’ on Apple TV+

Set in the near future, “Swan Song” on Apple TV+ is a powerful, emotional journey told through the eyes of Cameron (Mahershala Ali), a loving husband and father who is expecting his second child with his wife Poppy (Naomie Harris). When Cameron is diagnosed with a terminal illness, he is presented with an alternative solution by his doctor (Glenn Close) to shield his family from grief. As Cameron grapples with whether or not to alter his family’s fate, he learns more about life and love than he ever imagined.

The genre-bending Apple Original Film is helmed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Benjamin Cleary (“Stutterer”), from an original screenplay written by Cleary, and produced by Mahershala Ali and Mimi Valdés for Know Wonder; Rebecca Bourke; Adam Shulman and Jacob Perlin for Anonymous Content; and Jonathan King for Concordia Studio.

Reuters:

Ali, who won Oscars for his supporting roles in “Green Book” and “Moonlight,” is starring in the new drama “Swan Song,” which will begin streaming on Apple TV+ on Dec. 27. “Whether you’re leading or supporting or in an ensemble, you’re always trying to look for good material,” Ali said. “And especially being an actor of color in this business and coming up there… if you see yourself a certain way and you want to be of a certain type of ilk … you get stuck in these little weird pockets if you’re not careful.” Cleary hopes “Swan Song” sparks thought-provoking conversations around death. “I hope it’s getting us to ask, ‘What would what would you do in the situation?’ and starting some interesting emotional conversations for people,” Cleary said.

MacDailyNews Take: Bound to be a superbly acted film, we look forward to watching “Swan Song” on Apple V+ ASAP.

