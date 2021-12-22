Apple approaches year eight of ‘Project Titan’ – will we ever see the ‘Apple Car?’

Apple is approaching year eight of “Project Titan,” the company’s codename for its rumored autonomous vehicle. 2022 could prove to be the project’s most pivotal year, according to Bloomberg News‘ Mark Gurman.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The Apple Car, as many industry watchers have dubbed the company’s autonomous vehicle, has been an exercise in leadership shuffling.

The project kicked off in 2014 at the direction of Steve Zadesky, a former Ford engineer turned iPhone and iPod executive. It later was put into the hands of former hardware division chief Dan Riccio and subsequently his predecessor Bob Mansfield, who retired last year. Ex-Tesla executive Doug Field was at the helm for a stretch from 2018 until September.

Upon Field’s departure from the company, the keys to the project landed in the hands of Kevin Lynch… Upon taking charge, Lynch instilled a new, singular direction for the project: a fully-autonomous car that eschews a steering wheel and pedals and aims for a limousine-like experience…

The coming year will be telling for Apple. While it has the vision, it needs to hire and keep the right people to make it all work. If it can’t figure out how to do that after a year under its fifth Apple Car chief, maybe it should reconsider the feasibility of the project — or just put its nearly $200 billion in cash to work and buy some new EV startups to get it rolling.