Apple releases iOS 15.3 public beta

In what is expected to a maintenance release focused on bug fixes, Apple is now rolling out the first betas of iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 to developers and public beta testers.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

The build number of iOS 15.3 beta 1 is 19D5026g.

The obvious hope was that the new round of betas from Apple today includes support for Universal Control. This feature, originally announced at WWDC in June, was slated to be released sometime this fall, but was ultimately delayed until 2022. It is not believed to be included in iOS 15.3 or iPadOS 15.3.

Apple’s release notes for iOS 15.3: “There are no new release notes for this beta software update.”

Apple is also rolling out tvOS 15.3 beta 1 to developers as well as a new HomePod beta to AppleSeed beta testers. There’s also the first developer beta of watchOS 8.4.