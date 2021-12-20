A more affordable Apple-branded standalone display may finally be on the way

Bloomberg News’ Mark Gurman “strongly believes” Apple will “launch a new external monitor for its latest Macs.” In the Q&A section of his most recent Power On newsletter, Gurman says that he believes Cupertino will launch a new external display for Mac.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News’ Power On:

I strongly believe [the company will launch an Apple-branded display.] A lower-cost monitor, I think, would be a hot seller for those looking to add a larger screen to their new MacBook Pro without spending the equivalent of a luxury car down payment on the Pro Display XDR. At this point, the cost of building that monitor has likely come down, and with a few tweaks and perhaps a slight drop in brightness, Apple might be able to get to a similar quality monitor (at a slightly smaller size) at perhaps about half the price. By the way, it’s still hilarious that Apple tried to justify the current monitor’s price by comparing it to a $43,000 Hollywood-grade reference monitor.

MacDailyNews Take: Yes, we’ve been waiting for a lower-priced Apple-branded display for many years now and it’s a mistake that Apple ever left the market:

Apple ceding the display business damages the Apple brand. Apple does not lead in an essential personal computing component and other companies logos are destined to be in Mac users’ faces all day long. Not smart. Cook & Co. should reconsider their decision and make and sell Apple-branded displays. Direct profits aren’t the issue, ancillary profits are; smart executives like Cook should be able to recognize the power of perception. — MacDailyNews, March 2017

Ah, but hope springs eternal. Maybe 2022 is the year!

FYI: We currently drive dual 27-inch 4K displays (LG 27UK850-W units, $399.99 at Amazon currently) when at our desks with 16-inch MacBook Pro units (AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB). We’d switch to Apple displays in a heartbeat, if only Apple would get around to offering them again.

(Yes, the LG logos are covered with black tape.)

