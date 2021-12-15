Disney+ adds support for Apple’s SharePlay on Apple TV, iPhone, and iPad

Wednesday’s new Disney+ app update includes added support for Apple’s SharePlay so subscribers with an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV will have another way to come together with personal friends and family both near and far by viewing Disney+ content completely in sync while on a FaceTime call.

The Disney+ SharePlay experience is available globally across the entire Disney+ content catalog (content availability varies by region) from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, including new titles like Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye, Welcome to Earth, and upcoming Disney+ premieres like Encanto (Dec. 24) and The Book of Boba Fett (Dec. 29).

“We’re very excited to launch SharePlay on Disney+ for Apple users in time for the holidays and ahead of several highly-anticipated premieres,” said Jerrell Jimerson, EVP of Product & Design, Disney Streaming, in a statement. “With thousands of movies and shows and a growing content catalog of new titles and originals, SharePlay provides another opportunity for personal friends and family around the world to come together and create new memories with their favorite stories on Disney+.”

SharePlay sessions can host up to 32 people and offer each participant in the FaceTime call the flexibility of choosing audio and subtitles in the language of their choice. Viewers who prefer a bigger screen can also enjoy the synchronized content on their Apple TV while still sharing the moment with personal friends and family over FaceTime through their iPhone or iPad.

MacDailyNews Note: SharePlay on Disney+ is accessible to Apple TV, iPhone, and iPad users wherever Disney+ is available. All users in the session must be a Disney+ subscriber and have devices running tvOS 15.1, iOS 15.1 or iPadOS 15.1 or later in order to use the feature. GroupWatch, Disney+’s native in-app co-viewing feature, will continue to be available globally to subscribers in the same country across all compatible devices and operating systems.

