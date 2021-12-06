Apple begins legal action against Russian antitrust regulator in App Store dispute

Apple has started legal proceedings against Russia’s anti-monopoly regulator in a dispute concerning alternative payment options on its App Store platform, according to a Sunday report from the RIA news agency which cited court filings.
Russia opened an antitrust case against Apple in late October, accusing it of failing to allow app developers to tell customers about alternative payment options when using its App Store. It said Apple could face a fine based on its revenue in Russia if found guilty.
Apple, which did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, demanded that additional documents be added to the case on Dec. 2, RIA reported.
Forbes Russia cited a FAS representative as saying that the proceedings related to a warning it issued on Aug. 30 over Apple’s alleged failure to inform users they could also pay for purchases outside the App Store.
MacDailyNews Take: Again, are department or any other stores forced by government regulators to post what amount to unpaid ads inside their stores that customers could also shop elsewhere for the same products?
2 Comments
Your site appears as malicious with MS Edge, you may want to look into that.
In regards to the MDN take…
No, department stores aren’t forced to place unpaid ads in the store, but department stores also don’t take a cut of services sold by products they sell.
Best Buy doesn’t take a cut of the Switch games I buy from the eShop even though I bought my Switch from them…
That’s where the physical store analogies fail miserably, the app after it has been downloaded is no longer part of the store, the app is it’s own product that was obtained through the store.