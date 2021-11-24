Apple said to begin using custom 5G iPhone modem in 2023

TSMC’s 4-nanometer chip technology wil be used to produce Apple’s custom 5G modems as the Cupertino Colossus removes Qualcomm from the equation.

Cheng Ting-Fang and Lauly Li for Nikkei Asia:

Apple plans to adopt TSMC’s 4-nanometer chip production technology to mass produce its first in-house 5G modem chip, four people familiar with the matter said, adding that the iPhone maker is developing its own radio frequency and millimeter wave components to complement the modem. Apple is also working on its own power management chip specifically for the modem, two people briefed on the matter said.

For the new 5G iPhone modem, sources said, Apple is using TSMC’s 5-nm chip production to design and test-produce the chip. It will then use the even more-advanced 4-nm technology for mass production, the sources added. Commercialization will not come until 2023, people familiar with the matter said, in part because of the time needed for global carriers to verify and test the new modem chips.

Apple will also use TSMC’s 4-nm tech for its iPhone processor in the second half of 2022. The company is also one of the first to adopt TSMC’s most advanced 3-nm technology and will use it in iPads next year, Nikkei Asia first reported in July.

Apple is also finalizing plans to use 3-nm tech for iPhone processors as soon as 2023, multiple sources said.