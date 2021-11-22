Apple tells workers they have right to discuss wages, hours, and working conditions

Apple delivered a message to workers on Friday: a reminder that workers may discuss wages, hours, and working conditions.

Julia Love for Reuters:

In a post on an internal site, Apple said its policies do not preclude employees from “speaking freely” about working conditions, according to a copy of the message viewed by Reuters. “We encourage any employee with concerns to raise them in the way they feel most comfortable, internally or externally,” the post states.

Apple’s business conduct policy already included language stating that workers were not restricted in their ability to discuss wages, hours and working conditions, which is generally protected under U.S. law.

But employees who have spoken out in recent months have faced resistance, said former Apple program manager Janneke Parrish… Earlier this week, another prominent activist, Apple software engineer Cher Scarlett, wrote on Twitter that she is leaving the company.

Scarlett and Parrish worked together on “#AppleToo,” a group through which current and former employees have been sharing stories of what they call harassment and discrimination.