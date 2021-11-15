Apple adds 23 drivers for autonomous vehicles

According to the California Department of Motor Vehicles’ latest data, Apple has increased their number of autonomous vehicles driver permits by 23, up to 137 total.

Stacey Butler for MacReports:

Apple’s number of self-driving cars, however, has stayed the same at 69 vehicles. Over the past several months, Apple’s program has had: • Sept. of 2021 – Apple had 69 cars and 114 drivers.

• Aug. of 2021 – Apple had 69 cars and 92 drivers.

• May of 2021 – Apple had 68 cars and 76 drivers. While Apple still hasn’t applied for a driverless vehicle permit, there are eight major manufacturers who have…

MacDailyNews Take: Project Titan keeps rolling along, as it were.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!