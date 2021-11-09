Apple’s Digital Legacy feature lets your family access your data after you die

Apple’s new Digital Legacy feature, active in iOS 15.2 beta 2, allows you to set a person as your Legacy Contact, giving the person access to your Apple ID account and photos, videos, contacts, notes, documents, and other personal data after you die.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Apple did not include Legacy Contact in the ‌iOS 15‌ launch as the feature was not ready, but it is available in the iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 betas that were released today. The Legacy Contact option can be accessed by opening up the Settings app, selecting “Password & Security,” and choosing “Legacy Contact” from the list. From there, you can select a trusted person to access your account after you pass away. The person will have access to your data, and the contact will need to provide an access key and a copy of a death certificate to use your ‌Apple ID‌ account.

MacDailyNews Take: It’s really quite amazing that it took 15 versions of iOS to get a Digital Legacy feature from Apple, but, hey, it’s almost here, so don’t die before iOS 15.2 is officially released! 🙂

