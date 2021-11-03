Apple Watch saves British cyclist’s life

A man is lucky to be alive in the U.K. after his bike was hit by a car and he was flung into the air in Grimsby Road. His Apple Watch likely saved his life.

If Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch Series 4 or later detects a hard fall while you’re wearing your watch, it taps you on the wrist, sounds an alarm, and displays an alert. You can choose to contact emergency services or dismiss the alert by pressing the Digital Crown, tapping Close in the upper-left corner, or tapping “I’m OK.”

If your Apple Watch detects that you’re moving, it waits for you to respond to the alert and won’t automatically call emergency services. If your watch detects that you’ve been immobile for about a minute, it will make the call automatically.

After the call ends, your watch sends a message to your emergency contacts with your location letting them know that your watch detected a hard fall and dialed emergency services. Your watch gets your emergency contacts from your Medical ID.

Luke Green for Grimsby Telegraph:

Jay Dixon, 48, was cycling along the main road when he says a car drove straight into him, catapulting him into the air. Seconds after landing on the floor, his Apple watch notified both the emergency services and his partner that Jay was in danger. Jay said that if it wasn’t for the watch on his wrist, he might not be alive today… He said: “When I fell, my watch sent out an emergency signal to the emergency services and my partner. “It had detected I’d taken a fall and sent my exact location to both parties. It tells you exactly what’s happened and my partner was there within 15 minutes.”

MacDailyNews Take: Yet another life saved, thanks to Apple Watch!

