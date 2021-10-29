Apple releases macOS Monterey 12.1 public beta

Just after launching macOS Monterey to the public earlier this week, Apple has seeded developers and public beat testers with macOS 12.1 beta 1.

Michael Potuck for 9to5Mac:

The first macOS Monterey 12.1 beta is appearing now via OTA for developers and public testers with build number 21C5021h. You can also download it from Apple’s Developer website or Apple’s public beta site if you’re not running the beta yet… with Universal Control to seamlessly work across multiple Apple devices and SharePlay both coming later this fall, we’ll be looking out to see if those features are enabled with macOS 12.1.

MacDailyNews Take: More info and link in the full article here.

