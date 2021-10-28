Apple reports September quarter revenue record of $83.4 billion

Apple today announced financial results for its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter ended September 25, 2021. The Company posted a September quarter revenue record of $83.4 billion, up 29 percent year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.24.
“This year we launched our most powerful products ever, from M1-powered Macs to an iPhone 13 lineup that is setting a new standard for performance and empowering our customers to create and connect in new ways,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, in a statement. “We are infusing our values into everything we make — moving closer to our 2030 goal of being carbon neutral up and down our supply chain and across the lifecycle of our products, and ever advancing our mission to build a more equitable future.”
Net sales by category:
• iPhone: $38.868 billion (vs. $41.2 billion consensus estimate vs. $26.444 YOY)
• Mac: $9.178 billion (vs. $9.1 billion consensus estimate vs. $9.032 YOY)
• iPad: $8.252 billion (vs. $8.8 billion consensus estimate vs. 6.797 YOY)
• Wearables, Home, and Accessories: $8.785 billion (vs. $9.4 billion consensus estimate vs. $7.876 YOY)
• Services: $18.277 billion (vs. $17.7 billion consensus estimate vs. $14.549 YOY)
“Our record September quarter results capped off a remarkable fiscal year of strong double-digit growth, during which we set new revenue records in all of our geographic segments and product categories in spite of continued uncertainty in the macro environment,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO, in a statement. “The combination of our record sales performance, unmatched customer loyalty, and strength of our ecosystem drove our active installed base of devices to a new all-time high. During the September quarter, we returned over $24 billion to our shareholders, as we continue to make progress toward our goal of reaching a net cash neutral position over time.”
Apple’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.22 per share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on November 11, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 8, 2021.
Apple will provide live streaming of its Q4 2021 financial results conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT on October 28, 2021 at apple.com/investor/earnings-call. This webcast will also be available for replay for approximately two weeks thereafter.
MacDailyNews Note: Analysts’ consensus expected $84.85 billion in revenue with earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24.
In after-hours trading, Apple shares are down -$6.71 (-4.40%) to 145.86 at 4:33 p.m. EDT.
Thanks for the shit quarter Tim – the stock has been absolutely dead money all year compared to MSFT, GOOG, TSLA, NFLX, etc – good job. 👎🏻 👎🏻
Up 29% YOY is a shitty quarter?
You should be pissed at the market not Tim …
You are absolutely correct – and for that I apologize because I’m pissed, when MSFT is up 50% YTD, Goog 70%, Nflx 29% and Tesla 48%, NVDA 90% – they’ve all navigated the numerous headwinds of 2021 and rewarded shareholders with the above returns – for the first time in decades I’m losing faith with my stock.
Clearly you don’t wish to be confused by facts or the truth.
Year-to-date, Apple stock is up from $129
A year ago today, the stock was at $115
I’m quite happy with my gains since those times….
Clueless
Wow. I have two cats with higher IQs than you.
Sell your stock, buy some Microsoft stock and enjoy the thrill of a new Surface.
What did that kitty just say? “Meowapplemeowtankedmeow. That’s one smart kitty.
Yeah 30% increased revenue yr over yr sucks. And over huge numbers. Go away Jack
Analysts’ consensus expected $84.85 billion in revenue, but if you add up the consensus estimates per category you get $86.20b.
This is so tiresome. “analysts” are bs artists that pump and dump with their bs estimates. They purposefully predict insane targets for apple to miss to claim a miss, in the mean time Apple has increased over 40% YOY and is printing money with 42.2% margins.
THEY JUST KILLED IT. And the SEC is looking the other way as the pump and dump Wallstreet cabal fleece idiots in the market.
Apple doesn’t release much information about their performance, so essentially the analysts have to take a guess. If they guess low, it becomes a massive quarter and if they guess too high it becomes a miss.
AAPL takes a hit because the analysts guessed wrong, even though results were up by a huge amount. As always common senses will prevail shortly.