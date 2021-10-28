Apple reports September quarter revenue record of $83.4 billion

Apple today announced financial results for its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter ended September 25, 2021. The Company posted a September quarter revenue record of $83.4 billion, up 29 percent year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.24.

“This year we launched our most powerful products ever, from M1-powered Macs to an iPhone 13 lineup that is setting a new standard for performance and empowering our customers to create and connect in new ways,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, in a statement. “We are infusing our values into everything we make — moving closer to our 2030 goal of being carbon neutral up and down our supply chain and across the lifecycle of our products, and ever advancing our mission to build a more equitable future.”

Net sales by category:

• iPhone: $38.868 billion (vs. $41.2 billion consensus estimate vs. $26.444 YOY)

• Mac: $9.178 billion (vs. $9.1 billion consensus estimate vs. $9.032 YOY)

• iPad: $8.252 billion (vs. $8.8 billion consensus estimate vs. 6.797 YOY)

• Wearables, Home, and Accessories: $8.785 billion (vs. $9.4 billion consensus estimate vs. $7.876 YOY)

• Services: $18.277 billion (vs. $17.7 billion consensus estimate vs. $14.549 YOY)

“Our record September quarter results capped off a remarkable fiscal year of strong double-digit growth, during which we set new revenue records in all of our geographic segments and product categories in spite of continued uncertainty in the macro environment,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO, in a statement. “The combination of our record sales performance, unmatched customer loyalty, and strength of our ecosystem drove our active installed base of devices to a new all-time high. During the September quarter, we returned over $24 billion to our shareholders, as we continue to make progress toward our goal of reaching a net cash neutral position over time.”

Apple’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.22 per share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on November 11, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 8, 2021.

Apple will provide live streaming of its Q4 2021 financial results conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT on October 28, 2021 at apple.com/investor/earnings-call. This webcast will also be available for replay for approximately two weeks thereafter.

MacDailyNews Note: Analysts’ consensus expected $84.85 billion in revenue with earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24.

In after-hours trading, Apple shares are down -$6.71 (-4.40%) to 145.86 at 4:33 p.m. EDT.

