Apple joins ‘Catalyze Tech’ coalition focused on promoting diversity in hiring

Apple, Alphabet subsidiary Google, Twitter, Snap, and some two dozen other major technology companies are joining the Catalyze Tech’ coalition which focused on promoting workplace diversity.
Naomi Nix and Amy Yee for Bloomberg News:
The Catalyze Tech coalition, which was announced Thursday, aims to hold its members accountable for improving the representation and experience of women, people of color, first-generation college graduates and the LGBTQ community in the tech industry.
“I think there’s been a realization in diversity, equity and inclusion work, that one company and one leader is never going to solve this,” said Oona King, vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion at Snap. Our group “spent one year answering the question: What would it take to transform DEI [Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion] outcomes in tech?”
While Hispanics make up 18% of America’s population, they only represent 8% of employees at the 35 largest technology companies, according to a 2020 analysis by job-seeker firm BeamJobs. Black people made up only 5% of the tech workforce though they represent 13% of the U.S. population, the survey found…
The report also highlighted specific strategies that companies of all sizes could employ to improve diversity. For instance, firms could eliminate GPA as a filter for job seekers and expand recruitment from elite institutions to campuses with high numbers of first-generation college students.
MacDailyNews Take: Certainly, fabulously rich and profitable private enterprises donating money to education to turn out more engineers, developers, and other employees is a good thing.
That said, hard and fast quotas, insinuated by the population/employment percentages above, seem counterproductive. As we once wrote about a California diversity law that forces companies to place at least two directors from racial or sexual minorities on their boards (replaced BoD references with “employees” and “staff” below):
Diversity is good, but getting the absolute best would seem to be the better goal. Forced diversity carries its own set of problems. Would the group be comprised of the best-qualifed people possible or would it be designed to hit pre-defined quotas? Would some [employees], consciously or unconsciously, consider certain [employees], or even themselves, to be tokens meant to fill a quota?
This could also work in Apple’s and other company’s favor. Truly looking at qualified people from a larger pool could result in delivering different viewpoints and new ways of looking at things and tackling problems than a more homogenized [staff] would be capable of delivering.
Regardless and of course, someday it would be nice for everyone to just be able to look at a group and only see people, not skin color and/or gender. — MacDailyNews, January 9, 2014
The full “Action to Catalyze Tech Report” is here.
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
7 Comments
The virtue-signaling never ends.
I look forward to Apple getting a new CEO as soon as possible.
Racism: Defining people by the color of their skin.
Sexism: Defining people by their gender.
Sexualism: Defining people by their sexual orientation.
Anyone who uses the above criteria to hire or for any other reason are, by definition, racists, sexists, and sexualists.
Those of us who’d like to live up to Dr. Martin Luther King’s words below are prevented, in some cases, by law, from doing so by leftist socialists like Cook, etc.
I look to a day when people will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character. — Dr. Martin Luther King
We should see people as people and not judge them based on skin color, gender, and/or sexual orientation.
Leftist socialists (most Democrats) prevent us from doing so and instead legislate and otherwise sow division (note how “racist” is basically every other word out of the mouths of Democrat politicians) because division prompts votes from certain quarters for those who look like they’re “doing something” when they’re actually the ones causing the problems (for their own benefit).
FT writes, “We should see people as people and not judge them based on skin color, gender, and/or sexual orientation.”
Gets downvoted by, of course, leftist socialist democrats.
Speaks volumes.
The downvotes for FT come, as usual, from those who can’t handle the truth.
“Firms could eliminate GPA as a filter for job seekers…”
Talk about “the soft bigotry of low expectations!”
Notice how one political party in America seeks to identify each person by race, gender, sexual preference. Why do they do that? To sow division. To create “interest groups.” To generate votes (legal and otherwise).
Don’t support those who create division, those who constantly scream “racist!” or who claim “systemic racism,” They only do so for their own gain.
If you have any questions on the end of the USA. Here it stands in stark contrast. Nothing said deserves a down vote. But all the communist lovers brainwashed daily by our universities and media hate America.
RIP USA.
There’s no exception…
Whenever policies try to make it “fairer” for some, the experience for some others is always made “unfairer.”
Also, pursuit of “equity” always has the effect of eroding excellence. Our constitution advocates equality…the “fairest” climate for all and it actually is the most fertile ground for excellence.
Recent headline: Black and Latino students did worse in schools with ‘diversity officers’: study“
White liberal guilt and associated race theories won’t help. Tough standards and discipline will