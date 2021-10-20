Apple to also mar MacBook Air with stupid notch in 2022

According to the same leaker who was first to mention Apple was bringing a stupid, rather pointless notch to the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, the next-generation MacBook Air scheduled to be released in 2022 will also feature the same black mark on its display.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

In a forum post from August discussing the new MacBook Pro models, leaker Ty98 said that the next-generation ‌MacBook Air‌ will include the same notch that Apple is introducing for the MacBook Pro. He also said that the ‌MacBook Air‌ will “look much better” as Apple plans to eliminate the current wedge design. The ‌MacBook Air‌ has long had a design that transitions from thicker at the back to thinner at the front. The leaker claims that the next ‌MacBook Air‌ will have a “very round and light” design. It is expected to feature a 13-inch mini-LED display…

MacDailyNews Take: The MacBook Pro’s unnecessary notch is literally a black mark on an otherwise near-perfect machine.

And next year, Apple will mar the MacBook Air with a Stupid Notch™, too.

“We couldn’t figure out how to do it elegantly (read: right), so we’ll spread it everywhere to make it look intentional” is hardly a winning design philosophy.

Or any design philosophy. It’s just bad marketing. “Unapologetically plastic,” as it were. — MacDailyNews, October 19, 2021

The fact that Apple adds an artificial black bar in their apps to try to hide the notch tells you all you need to know.

BTW: this is not to say that the MacBook Pro is not the best portable personal computer ever made. It is. We’re just saying that the notch is ill-considered pointlessness that adds unnecessary complexity for no good reason.

Apple’s Stupid Notch™ doesn’t even deliver Face ID to the Mac and, even if it did, it’s not worth the obstruction.

It’s not at all difficult to imagine hearing Steve Jobs saying, “That’s shit. Stop wasting my time. If you can’t do it right, don’t do it at all.”

Even crap Windows PC peddlers like HP, Lenovo, and Dell can manage to include cameras on their laptops that don’t cut into the displays and content when they’re not trying to be hidden outright with a faux bezel in software.

