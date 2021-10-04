It’s official: Apple Watch Series 7 orders start Friday, October 8, with availability beginning Friday, October 15

Apple today announced Apple Watch Series 7, featuring the largest and most advanced Apple Watch display ever — and a reengineered Always-On Retina display with significantly more screen area and thinner borders — will be available to order beginning Friday, October 8, at 5 a.m. PDT / 8 a.m. EDT and available in stores starting Friday, October 15.

The design of Apple Watch Series 7 is refined with softer, more rounded corners, and the display has a unique refractive edge that makes full-screen watch faces and apps appear to seamlessly connect with the curvature of the case. At just 1.7 mm thin, the narrower borders of Apple Watch Series 7 maximize the screen area of the display while minimally changing the dimensions of the watch itself. Apple Watch Series 7 also features a user interface optimized for the larger display, a new QWERTY keyboard, plus two unique watch faces — Contour and Modular Duo — designed specifically for the new device. Users benefit from the same all-day 18-hour battery life, now complemented by 33 percent faster charging.

Available in 41mm and 45mm sizes, Apple Watch Series 7 is the most durable Apple Watch ever, with a stronger, more crack-resistant front crystal. It is the first Apple Watch to have an IP6X certification for resistance to dust, and maintains a WR50 water resistance rating.

Apple Watch Series 7 introduces five beautiful new aluminum case finishes, including midnight, starlight, green, and a new blue and (PRODUCT)RED, along with a range of new band colors and styles. Stainless steel models are available in silver, graphite, and gold stainless steel, along with Apple Watch Edition in titanium and space black titanium.

Apple Watch Nike and Apple Watch Hermès also introduce exclusive new bands and watch faces, and Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 3 continue in existing colors.

The newest Apple Watch continues to offer indispensable tools for health and wellness, including an electrical heart sensor and ECG app,3 and a Blood Oxygen sensor and app.4 watchOS 8 helps users stay healthy, active, and connected through new workout types, the new Mindfulness app, innovative accessibility features, greater access with Apple Wallet, and more capabilities with the Home app, along with enhancements to Messages and the Photos app.

With an entirely redesigned online store, shopping with Apple online or in-store is simpler than ever. Whether a customer is seeking personalized support and advice from an Apple Specialist or taking advantage of Apple’s convenient delivery and pickup options, free engraving, special carrier offers, or great new trade-in values, the best place to buy the latest Apple products is at Apple.

When customers buy directly from Apple, Apple Watch Studio gives them the exclusive opportunity to pick their preferred case and band combination to create a look that is uniquely their own. Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop bands are available only at Apple.

Pricing and Availability

• Customers in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Korea, the UAE, the UK, the US, and more than 50 other countries and regions will be able to order Apple Watch Series 7 beginning at 5 a.m. PDT on Friday, October 8, with availability in stores beginning Friday, October 15.

• Apple Watch Series 7 starts at $399 (US), Apple Watch SE starts at $279 (US), and Apple Watch Series 3 starts at $199 (US).

• Apple Watch Series 7 is available from apple.com/store and the Apple Store app, and through Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers.

• Customers can buy Apple Watch (GPS + Cellular) directly from apple.com/store or at an Apple Store and get $100 back when they activate it with T-Mobile/Sprint or Verizon. And through Apple Trade In, customers can get credit toward the purchase of a new Apple Watch. Terms apply. For eligibility requirements and more details, see apple.com/shop/buy-watch/apple-watch.

Get your Apple Watch Series 7 order in asap, because stock is likely to be constrained for quite awhile!

