Taiwan component makers give priority to Apple on strong iPhone 13 demand

Amid strong demand for Apple’s new iPhone 13 lineup worldwide, Taiwan-based makers of VCMs (voice coil motors), wire winding and other components of smartphone lens modules are giving priority to production for Apple, DigiTimes reports, citing “industry sources.”

On Friday, September 24, the innovative, elegant, and powerful iPhone 13 lineup went on sale around the world. Video, especially, takes a huge leap forward with Cinematic mode for beautiful depth-of-field transitions, macro video, Time-lapse and Slo-mo, and even better low-light performance.

Julian Ho and Adam Hwang for DigiTimes:

Japan-based suppliers together take up a large portion of Apple’s orders for VCMs, wire winding and other components, and then outsource production to Taiwan-based makers, the sources said. Samsung’s sales of new smartphones in third-quarter 2021 fell short of original expectation… iPhones have taken over a large portion of Huawei’s original market share, and Taiwan’s component makers are placing high hopes on iPhone 13, the sources explained.

