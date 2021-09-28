Amazon launches ‘Halo Fitness’ to rival Apple Fitness+ and Peloton

Peloton shares extended declines on Tuesday following news that Amazon is launching a service called Halo Fitness to rival offerings from Peloton and Apple with Apple Fitness+.

Apple Fitness+ brings studio-style workouts to iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, intelligently incorporating workout metrics from Apple Watch for a first-of-its-kind personalized and immersive experience users can complete wherever and whenever is convenient for them.

Katrina Lewis for Bloomberg News:

Amazon’s Halo membership includes “hundreds of workouts” through an app and can track body composition and sleep patterns, according to the company’s website. Amazon is selling a Halo View band that works with the fitness service. Peloton is best known for its technology-infused exercise bikes, but it also offers subscriptions to workout programs. It sells a connected fitness subscription for access to classes through its products and a broader digital offering with a variety of workouts like strength training and yoga, according to a filing. In the fiscal year ended June 30, subscription revenue accounted for about 22% of total sales, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Earlier this month, Peloton fell after Apple touted updates to its Fitness+ service during an event.

MacDailyNews Take: Peloton is getting hit from all angles. And, unsurprisingly, we’re sticking with Apple’s rather excellent Apple Fitness+ that’s already part of our Apple One Premier membership.