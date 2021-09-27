You know, Apple Watch Series 7 is actually a pretty a big deal

Sure, the Apple Watch Series 7 does not in any way resemble its rumors, which led to disappointment for some Apple Watch fans. But, uou know, Apple Watch Series 7 is actually a pretty a big deal.

José Adorno for 9to5Mac:

It’s true, the Apple Watch Series 7 doesn’t bring new sensors compared to the Apple Watch Series 6 but let’s think about someone with the Series 4 or even the Series 3, which Apple still sells. Here are some of the benefits of this year’s model:

• Larger display with Always-On technology, 70% brighter when your wrist is down compared to last year’s model;

• Up to 50% faster chip;

• Updated ECG sensor, blood oxygen measurement sensor, fall detection;

• Up to twice the storage, with 32GB on the Wi-Fi model.

These are all amazing improvements for anyone who’s been an owner of the Apple Watch for at least three years.