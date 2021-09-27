You know, Apple Watch Series 7 is actually a pretty a big deal

Sure, the Apple Watch Series 7 does not in any way resemble its rumors, which led to disappointment for some Apple Watch fans. But, uou know, Apple Watch Series 7 is actually a pretty a big deal.
It’s true, the Apple Watch Series 7 doesn’t bring new sensors compared to the Apple Watch Series 6 but let’s think about someone with the Series 4 or even the Series 3, which Apple still sells. Here are some of the benefits of this year’s model:
• Larger display with Always-On technology, 70% brighter when your wrist is down compared to last year’s model;
• Up to 50% faster chip;
• Updated ECG sensor, blood oxygen measurement sensor, fall detection;
• Up to twice the storage, with 32GB on the Wi-Fi model.
These are all amazing improvements for anyone who’s been an owner of the Apple Watch for at least three years.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple Watch had us on Day One. And vice versa. All we need to know about Apple Watch Series 7 is the release date!
7 Comments
But without Gold Aluminum it’s a total fail to me.
Can the “always on” be shut off?
Yes
A slightly larger display is nice but not necessary. As for the memory, O2 sensor, faster processor I see no need. I don’t leave the display on as I find that annoying. My current version 5 does what I need it to which is provide notifications and tell the time. I would like cellular but the cost to operate the cellular connection is too high. I pay $8.50 a month for my iphone service. Adding a cellular watch means switching to a high priced plan plus extra fee for the watch. Not worth it for me. So nothing compelling. The watch even looks almost the same as version 5.
Cant wait for it to be released… Love the Starlight!
It’s the same processor as the 6. It’s a Frankenstein of a design cobbled together from new and old design parts, so they would have something to release.
I’ll be purchasing three for my entire family.