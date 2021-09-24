New Apple TV+ series ‘Acapulco’ trailer released ahead of global premiere on October 8th (with video)

Apple TV+ today released the trailer for “Acapulco,” a new Spanish- and English-language comedy series starring Eugenio Derbez, who also executive produces, set to debut globally on Friday, October 8 on Apple TV+.

“Acapulco” tells the story of 20-something Máximo Gallardo (Enrique Arrizon), whose dream comes true when he gets the job of a lifetime as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco. He soon realizes the job is far more complicated than he ever imagined and in order to succeed, he must learn to navigate a demanding clientele, a mercurial mentor and a complicated home life, without losing his way to shortcuts or temptations. The series, set in 1984, is narrated by Derbez, who portrays the present-day version of the main character, Máximo Gallardo.

The ensemble cast starring alongside Derbez includes Arrizon, Fernando Carsa, Damián Alcázar, Camila Perez, Chord Overstreet, Vanessa Bauche, Regina Reynoso, Raphael Alejandro, Jessica Collins, Rafael Cebrián, Regina Orozco and Carlos Corona.

Hailing from Lionsgate Television, “Acapulco” is inspired by 3Pas Studios and Pantelion Films’ box office hit “How to Be A Latin Lover,” and is produced for Apple by Lionsgate Television, 3Pas Studios and The Tannenbaum Company. The series is created by Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman, and Winsberg serves as showrunner alongside Chris Harris. Winsberg, Cisneros, Shuman and Harris also serve as executive producers on the project. Richard Shepard directs and executive produces the pilot, and Jay Karas serves as an executive producer and director. In addition to starring, Derbez serves as executive producer alongside Ben Odell and co-producer Sonia Gambaro on behalf of 3Pas Studios. Eric and Kim Tannenbaum executive produce and Jason Wang co-executive produces on behalf of The Tannenbaum Company.

